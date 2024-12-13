Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slipped in afternoon trading Friday as Wall Street closes out a rare bumpy week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, and is on track for a loss for the week after three straight weekly gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81 points, or 0.2% to 43,833 as of 12:56 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq fell 0.3% and is hovering around its record.

Broadcom surged 20.2% after the semiconductor company beat Wall Street’s profit targets and gave a glowing forecast, highlighting its artificial intelligence products. The company also raised its dividend.

The company's big gain helped cushion the market's broader fall. Pricey stock values for technology companies like Broadcom give the sector more weight in pushing the market higher or lower.

Artificial intelligence technology has been a focal point for the technology sector and the overall stock market over the last year. Tech companies, and Wall Street, expect demand for AI to continue driving growth for semiconductor and other technology companies.

Furniture and housewares company RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, surged 14.3% after raising its forecast for revenue growth for the year.

Wall Street's rally stalled this week amid mixed economic reports and ahead of the Federal Reserve's last meeting of the year. The central bank will meet next week and is widely expected to cut interest rates for a third time since September.

Expectations of a series of rate cuts has driven the S&P 500 to 57 all-time highs so far this year.