December 9, 2024

Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau

Teriyaki Madness is set to open in Cape Girardeau on Dec. 20. This new location, at 3320 Campster Drive, is part of a Denver-based franchise with 160 sites across North America.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
A new Teriyaki Madness restaurant will open Friday, Dec. 20, in Cape Girardeau . It will be the Denver-based business's first location in the city.
A new Teriyaki Madness restaurant will open Friday, Dec. 20, in Cape Girardeau . It will be the Denver-based business's first location in the city.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

A new teriyaki restaurant is coming to Cape Girardeau, according to a business license submitted to the city’s Community Development Department.

Scott City resident Chase Porter plans to open Teriyaki Madness on Friday, Dec. 20. The restaurant is at 3320 Campster Drive.

A Denver-based franchise, Teriyaki Madness has 160 locations across 40 states, Canada and Mexico.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

