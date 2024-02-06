Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau

A new teriyaki restaurant is coming to Cape Girardeau, according to a business license submitted to the city’s Community Development Department.
Scott City resident Chase Porter plans to open Teriyaki Madness on Friday, Dec. 20. The restaurant is at 3320 Campster Drive.
A Denver-based franchise, Teriyaki Madness has 160 locations across 40 states, Canada and Mexico.
