SportsOctober 20, 2024

Missouri vs. Alabama: A season-defining showdown awaits

Oregon tops AP poll for first time since 2012, while Missouri faces a crucial test against Alabama. Discover the latest college football rankings shifts and season-defining matchups.

ERIC OLSON, Associated Press
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans after his team defeated Purdue in an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans after his team defeated Purdue in an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) evades Purdue defensive back Botros Alisandro (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) evades Purdue defensive back Botros Alisandro (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas fans watch the clock run out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)
Texas fans watch the clock run out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vanderbilt fans tear down the goal post the after team's 40-35 win over No. 1 Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vanderbilt fans tear down the goal post the after team's 40-35 win over No. 1 Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates the team's 40-35 win over No. 1 Alabama after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates the team's 40-35 win over No. 1 Alabama after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle stands on the sidelines in the closing minutes of the team's 21-7 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle stands on the sidelines in the closing minutes of the team's 21-7 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore puts his head down in a news conference after his team's 21-7 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore puts his head down in a news conference after his team's 21-7 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The latest Associated Press college football poll has seen Oregon ascend to the No. 1 spot for the first time since 2012, following a series of upsets and shifts in rankings. Meanwhile, Missouri's upcoming game against Alabama is poised to be a pivotal moment in their season as they aim to climb higher in the rankings.

Oregon's Ascendancy to No. 1

Oregon's rise to the top of the AP poll marks a significant achievement for the team, ending a 12-year wait since they last held the No. 1 position. The Ducks' recent performances have been impressive, including a narrow one-point victory over Ohio State and a commanding 35-0 shutout against Purdue. Historically, Oregon's previous stints at No. 1 were under coach Chip Kelly, with the 2010 team reaching the BCS title game and the 2012 team led by Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.

Missouri's Critical Matchup with Alabama

Missouri, currently ranked No. 21, faces a crucial test against No. 15 Alabama. This matchup is significant for both teams, as Alabama finds itself in an unusual position with two losses before November, a rarity since 2006. For Missouri, a victory could have a substantial impact on their ranking and season trajectory, potentially propelling them further up the standings. The Tigers have experienced a rollercoaster season, including a steep drop in rankings after a loss to Texas A&M earlier this month. Read more about Missouri's season challenges here

Other Notable Changes in the Rankings

The latest poll also sees Vanderbilt making its first appearance at No. 25 since the 2013 season, following a victory over Ball State. In contrast, Michigan has dropped out of the rankings after suffering consecutive losses, marking the end of their 54-week streak in the poll. Within the top 10, Georgia has climbed to No. 2 after defeating Texas, which has now fallen to No. 5. This season has been marked by a dynamic rotation of teams at the No. 1 spot, with no team holding the position for more than three consecutive weeks. Explore the recent shifts in the AP poll here

The upcoming games promise further excitement and potential changes in the rankings, as teams continue to battle for supremacy in this unpredictable college football season.

