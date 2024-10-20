Missouri vs. Alabama: A season-defining showdown awaits

The latest Associated Press college football poll has seen Oregon ascend to the No. 1 spot for the first time since 2012, following a series of upsets and shifts in rankings. Meanwhile, Missouri's upcoming game against Alabama is poised to be a pivotal moment in their season as they aim to climb higher in the rankings.
Oregon's rise to the top of the AP poll marks a significant achievement for the team, ending a 12-year wait since they last held the No. 1 position. The Ducks' recent performances have been impressive, including a narrow one-point victory over Ohio State and a commanding 35-0 shutout against Purdue. Historically, Oregon's previous stints at No. 1 were under coach Chip Kelly, with the 2010 team reaching the BCS title game and the 2012 team led by Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.
Missouri, currently ranked No. 21, faces a crucial test against No. 15 Alabama. This matchup is significant for both teams, as Alabama finds itself in an unusual position with two losses before November, a rarity since 2006. For Missouri, a victory could have a substantial impact on their ranking and season trajectory, potentially propelling them further up the standings. The Tigers have experienced a rollercoaster season, including a steep drop in rankings after a loss to Texas A&M earlier this month. Read more about Missouri's season challenges here
The latest poll also sees Vanderbilt making its first appearance at No. 25 since the 2013 season, following a victory over Ball State. In contrast, Michigan has dropped out of the rankings after suffering consecutive losses, marking the end of their 54-week streak in the poll. Within the top 10, Georgia has climbed to No. 2 after defeating Texas, which has now fallen to No. 5. This season has been marked by a dynamic rotation of teams at the No. 1 spot, with no team holding the position for more than three consecutive weeks. Explore the recent shifts in the AP poll here
The upcoming games promise further excitement and potential changes in the rankings, as teams continue to battle for supremacy in this unpredictable college football season.
