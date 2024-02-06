Huge second half propels Delta GBB past Woodland 66-54

CHAFFEE — The slow start and lack of rebounding were uncharacteristic for Delta. The up-tempo offense and scoring, well, that has been a staple for Ladycat girls’ basketball for quite some time.

Junior Lillian Boitnott dropped 18 points and junior Grace Ancell added 10, helping Delta hold off Woodland 66-54 in the Red Devil Invitational semifinals at Chaffee High School.

“Just give credit to Coach (Paul) Lynch and his team,” Delta head coach David Heeb said of Woodland. “I thought they played really hard. They're a lot better than they were a year ago and they deserve a lot of credit for the way they played tonight. We had a pretty good lead there early in the game, and they could have chose to quit playing, and they didn't. So, give them credit.

“I just thought we missed so many opportunities. Basketball is a game that rewards the finisher. We have so many chances to finish plays right now and we're just not finishers yet. If we become finishers, we’ve got a great team.”

After trailing 22-14 at the start of the second quarter, senior Mallary Barks and Woodland rattled off a huge 11-0 run to go up 25-22 and take its first lead of the game. That’s until Delta got out of a slump and responded with a 10-0 run to close out the first half on top 32-25.

Delta bounced back nicely in the second half, using physical defense and fast-paced offense to its advantage. Boitnott’s 3-pointer with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter put the nail in the coffin, which gave the Ladycats a 64-46 lead to quiet the Cardinal fan section.

Delta placed two players in double figures and had 10 steals in the second half. Freshman Raelin Nanney chipped in with eight points, while senior Jade Berry led the team in assists.