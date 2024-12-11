All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
SportsDecember 11, 2024

Holloway scores in OT and the Blues spoil Demko's return with a 4-3 victory over the Canucks

Dylan Holloway's overtime goal lifts the Blues to a 4-3 win over the Canucks, spoiling Thatcher Demko's return. Robert Thomas shines with a short-handed goal and two assists for St. Louis.

AP News, Associated Press
St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours, centre, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph, right, celebrate Dylan Holloway's winning goal against the Vancouver Canucks during overtime during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues' Jake Neighbours, centre, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph, right, celebrate Dylan Holloway's winning goal against the Vancouver Canucks during overtime during an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) as Vancouver's Noah Juulsen (47) checks him during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) as Vancouver's Noah Juulsen (47) checks him during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) watches the puck bounce back out of the net after allowing a goal to St. Louis Blues' Zack Bolduc, not seen, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) watches the puck bounce back out of the net after allowing a goal to St. Louis Blues' Zack Bolduc, not seen, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko skates to the corner during a stoppage in play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko skates to the corner during a stoppage in play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues head coach Jim Montgomery, back, stands on the bench as Jordan Kyrou (25) talks to Robert Thomas (18) and Brayden Schenn (10) while Oskar Sundqvist (70) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues head coach Jim Montgomery, back, stands on the bench as Jordan Kyrou (25) talks to Robert Thomas (18) and Brayden Schenn (10) while Oskar Sundqvist (70) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues goalie Joel Hofer (30) allows a goal to Vancouver Canucks' Jake DeBrusk, not seen, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues goalie Joel Hofer (30) allows a goal to Vancouver Canucks' Jake DeBrusk, not seen, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) and St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) and St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou (25) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Ryan Suter (22) checks Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) during the third period of of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues' Ryan Suter (22) checks Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) during the third period of of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) skates with the puck while being followed by St. Louis Blues' Nathan Walker (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) skates with the puck while being followed by St. Louis Blues' Nathan Walker (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad, front left, falls while vying for the puck against Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad, front left, falls while vying for the puck against Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues head coach Jim Montgomery, back center, stands behind the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues head coach Jim Montgomery, back center, stands behind the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, back, loses one of his gloves as he and Vancouver Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist, back, loses one of his gloves as he and Vancouver Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood collide during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Canucks' Jake DeBrusk (74), Brock Boeser (6), Elias Pettersson (40), Quinn Hughes (43) and Conor Garland (8) celebrate DeBrusk's goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks' Jake DeBrusk (74), Brock Boeser (6), Elias Pettersson (40), Quinn Hughes (43) and Conor Garland (8) celebrate DeBrusk's goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) tries to redirect the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as St. Louis Blues' Dylan Holloway (81) tries to redirect the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) allows a goal to St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou, not seen, as Vancouver's Tyler Myers (57) defends and St. Louis' Jake Neighbours, back right, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) allows a goal to St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou, not seen, as Vancouver's Tyler Myers (57) defends and St. Louis' Jake Neighbours, back right, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored 1:40 into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat Vancouver 4-3 on Tuesday night, spoiling the return of Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko from a knee injury.

Robert Thomas had a short-handed goal and two assists for the Blues. Zack Bolduc and Jordan Kyrou also scored, and Joel Hofer stopped 22 shots.

Vancouver got a goal and an assist from Elias Pettersson. Dakota Joshua and Jake DeBrusk also scored, while Brock Boeser and Conor Garland each had two assists.

Demko made 21 saves in his first start for the Canucks since injuring his knee April 21 at the beginning of the 2024 playoffs. The two-time All-Star finished runner-up for the Vezina Trophy last season.

Blues forward Radek Faksa headed straight to the dressing room when it appeared he was cut by a skate.

Takeaways

Blues: Holloway continues to provide offense. The center, acquired via an offer sheet last summer, also assisted on Bolduc’s goal and extended his point streak to seven games (six goals, five assists).

Canucks: With Demko back, Vancouver came closer to having its full lineup for the first time this season. The team is still missing defenseman Derek Forbort (lower body) and star center J.T. Miller, who remains on indefinite leave for a personal issue. Miller joined his teammates for the morning skate on Tuesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Key moment

St. Louis was down a man when Thomas picked up a bobbled puck in the neutral zone and streaked up the ice on a breakaway. His shot beat Demko stick side to put the Blues up 2-1 at 17:30 of the first period. It was St. Louis’ first short-handed goal of the season.

Key stat

The Canucks have earned at least a point in five of their last six games.

Up next

Blues: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Canucks: Continue a six-game homestand against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Advertisement
Related
SportsDec. 11
Perryville Pirates' shooting woes lead to defeat against Val...
SportsDec. 10
Chaffee GBB handles Sikeston 48-40 in Red Devil Invitational...
SportsDec. 10
Huge second half propels Delta GBB past Woodland 66-54
SportsDec. 9
COLUMN: Paxton DeLaurent faces uphill climb to NFL draft

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Is the College Football Playoff bracket fair? Here are some tweaks that would have changed things
SportsDec. 9
Is the College Football Playoff bracket fair? Here are some tweaks that would have changed things
Chiefs win 9th straight AFC West title, beating Chargers 19-17 on bank-shot field goal
SportsDec. 9
Chiefs win 9th straight AFC West title, beating Chargers 19-17 on bank-shot field goal
2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament seeds released
SportsDec. 9
2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament seeds released
Redhawks struggle from three-point range in rivalry loss to Murray State
SportsDec. 8
Redhawks struggle from three-point range in rivalry loss to Murray State
The perfect homecoming: Cape native Nathan Stearns’ knockout highlights epic Cage of Honor 92
SportsDec. 8
The perfect homecoming: Cape native Nathan Stearns’ knockout highlights epic Cage of Honor 92
McDavid has goal and assist as Oilers beat Blues 4-2
SportsDec. 8
McDavid has goal and assist as Oilers beat Blues 4-2
Woodland High dominates title game with explosive first quarter performance
SportsDec. 7
Woodland High dominates title game with explosive first quarter performance
Chaffee Red Devils rebound with a strong shooting performance to secure third place at Oran Invitational
SportsDec. 7
Chaffee Red Devils rebound with a strong shooting performance to secure third place at Oran Invitational
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy