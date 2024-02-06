2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament seeds released

Sixteen of the area’s head boys’ basketball coaches assembled inside the ballroom of Century Casino in downtown Cape Girardeau to determine the seeds for the 80th Annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Each represented head coach voted for every seed from No. 1 down to No. 16.

“The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is one of the marquee events in this area, drawing thousands to the Show Me Center during the week between Christmas and New Year’s for four days of competitive basketball and a festive atmosphere,” said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher and general manager of the Southeast Missourian. “This year is especially exciting as we mark the 80th year of the tournament, remembering the fantastic tournaments over the years, the players who gave us these moments, and the years of tradition. We look forward to seeing fans at this year’s tournament.”

The Christmas Tournament kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Show Me Center, with eight opening-round games slated to take place. Due to Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball hosting Westminster College on Sunday, Dec. 29, the medal round will go down on Monday, Dec. 30.

With the 16-team field officially set, Jackson earned the top seed, followed by reigning champion Cape Central, Charleston and Notre Dame.

“We’re going to run it how we've been," tournament director Matt Asher said. "It's a good opportunity for 16 local high schools in the area to get out there at the Show Me Center and show what they’ve got.”

Sitting atop the bracket are the Jackson Indians who will draw No. 16 Oak Ridge at 9 a.m. in the opening round. After finishing second at the Christmas Tournament a year ago, Jackson is off to a 3-1 start and is led by 6-foot-6 All-State senior Kole Deck, who is averaging 30 points per game so far this season. Deck headlines a talent-rich group that also includes seniors Kolton Thomas and Braden Thompson, as well as key defender Will Thomas and 6-foot-7 freshman Jon Ernst.

“I think the kids will be excited about it,” said assistant coach Corey Brownsberger, who represented Jackson at the seeding meeting Sunday. “I think they know that comes with a pretty big target on our back and that we're going to have a lot of teams that want to come after us. This group is kind of learning on the fly with a lot of spots, but they're a great group kids to coach. They bring a good attitude every single day and they're working extremely hard.”

The No. 2 seed Tigers will take on No. 15 Advance at 10:30 a.m. Head coach Lamont Frazier’s squad coasted to a tournament title last season — outscoring its opposition 336-171 — and are also the second seed in this week’s SEMO Conference Tournament in Sikeston. However, key losses, such as Sikeston transfer Marquel Murray and SEMO true freshman Jay Reynolds, slightly lowers Cape Central’s pedigree at this year’s event.

Fresh off an overtime victory against Notre Dame is No. 3 Charleston, who is 1-2 on the season, but oozes potential and has yet to reach full strength due to injuries and youth. The Blue Jays currently have four players averaging double digits, including senior Deshaun Henderson and touted freshman Da’Kyrious Williams. Charleston will play No. 14 Scott County Central at noon.