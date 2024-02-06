Beginning postseason play in the St. Louis metro area, Jackson Indians boys basketball got off to a hot start as it used a big third-quarter rally to storm past a tough sixth-seeded Oakville squad, winning 58-39 to advance to the Class 6 District 1 semifinals.

Finishing the season at 15-11, it’s not too common to match up with a sixth-seeded team entering five games above the .500 mark, and Jackson faced plenty of adversity early against the Tigers.

Dropping into a deficit just before halftime, the Indians needed a response. Entering the break with a 4-point lead and storming out to a 12-point lead at the end of the third, the response dictated the message in the Indians’ postseason-opening victory Wednesday.

“Oakville, they're a really good, solid team,” Indians coach Kory Thoma said. “If you just keep dragging at them, they can potentially have a bad quarter and that's what they did in the third quarter.”

Leading the Indians as he has much of this season was superstar senior Kole Deck, touted as one of the best players in all of Southeast Missouri and living up to the moniker with another 18-point performance on the road to command the Indians in scoring.

Sophomore Jory Thoma contributed another 15 points behind him, but the third-year Jackson coach Thoma focused heavily on the impact of Deck’s lulls and peaks that promoted the breakout of Jackson’s offense down the stretch.

“Kole finally got going in the third quarter a little bit, hit a shot,” Thoma said. “He didn't hit a 3 in the first half and he had really good looks, just wouldn’t get in.

“He hit that early 3 and the floodgates kind of opened up in the third quarter.”