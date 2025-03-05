Perryville girls' season ends in C4D2 tournament

The Perryville girls' basketball team's season came to an end in a 47-38 loss to St. Pius X in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament on Tuesday, March 4, in Ste. Genevive, Mo.
The Lady Pirates fell immediately into a 17-1 first-quarter hole and would spend the entire game trying to claw out of that deficit.
St. Pius' Ava Norton hit five three-point baskets in the first half to do most of the damage and give the Lancers a 32-16 halftime lead. Nortan led the Lancers with 24 points.
Led by Janie Porter's 17 points and Aby Amberger's 11 points, the Pirates narrowed the deficit to six points, trailing 42-36 with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter. They were able to at least not fall by double digits.
"I’m really proud of our effort, but when you get down 17-1 to start the game, it’s hard to fight back," Perryville head coach Jason Dreyer said. "We make a run and cut it to six only for them to extend it back to 14 there in the fourth quarter.
"I felt like we attacked really well and got them into foul trouble. We started making some shots after missing some, so I’m proud of our girls because they never gave up. It was just the little things when you’re trying to make a comeback just got us tonight."
Perryville finished the season with an 8-19 record, a reversal from going 18-9 in 2024. The Pirates started the season 6-5 but lost 14 of their last 16 games the rest of the way.
Perryville says goodbye to seniors Caroline Gremaud, Elizabeth Rhoden, and Kara Williams. With Porter and Amberger coming back for their junior year, the Pirates hope to hit the seas once more with a repaired ship.
