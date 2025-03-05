All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsMarch 5, 2025

Perryville girls' season ends in C4D2 tournament

Perryville girls' basketball team ends their season with a 47-38 loss to St. Pius X in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament. Despite a strong second-half effort, the Lady Pirates couldn't overcome an early deficit.

Anthony Capobianco
Perryville senior Caroline Gremaud (5) drives past St. Pius X freshman Kylie Leitterman (4) in the first quarter during first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 girls' basketball tournament Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve, Mo.
Perryville senior Caroline Gremaud (5) drives past St. Pius X freshman Kylie Leitterman (4) in the first quarter during first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 girls' basketball tournament Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Michael Boyd Jr. ~ Ste. Genevieve Herald
Perryville sophomore forward Aby Amberger (22) looks for an open teammate as St. Pius X junior forward Brooke Blankenship (3) defends against her in the first quarter during first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 girls' basketball tournament Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve, Mo.
Perryville sophomore forward Aby Amberger (22) looks for an open teammate as St. Pius X junior forward Brooke Blankenship (3) defends against her in the first quarter during first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 girls' basketball tournament Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Michael Boyd Jr. ~ Ste. Genevieve Herald
Perryville sophomore guard Janie Porter tries for a layup against St. Pius X junior forward Brooke Blankenship (3) and junior Elena Ruble in the first quarter during first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 girls' basketball tournament Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve, Mo.
Perryville sophomore guard Janie Porter tries for a layup against St. Pius X junior forward Brooke Blankenship (3) and junior Elena Ruble in the first quarter during first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 girls' basketball tournament Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Michael Boyd Jr. ~ Ste. Genevieve Herald
Perryville sophomore forward Aby Amberger (22) is fouled by St. Pius X junior forward Brooke Blankenship (3) in the first quarter during first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 girls' basketball tournament Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve, Mo.
Perryville sophomore forward Aby Amberger (22) is fouled by St. Pius X junior forward Brooke Blankenship (3) in the first quarter during first round of the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 girls' basketball tournament Tuesday in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. Michael Boyd Jr. ~ Ste. Genevieve Herald

The Perryville girls' basketball team's season came to an end in a 47-38 loss to St. Pius X in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament on Tuesday, March 4, in Ste. Genevive, Mo.

The Lady Pirates fell immediately into a 17-1 first-quarter hole and would spend the entire game trying to claw out of that deficit.

St. Pius' Ava Norton hit five three-point baskets in the first half to do most of the damage and give the Lancers a 32-16 halftime lead. Nortan led the Lancers with 24 points.

Led by Janie Porter's 17 points and Aby Amberger's 11 points, the Pirates narrowed the deficit to six points, trailing 42-36 with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter. They were able to at least not fall by double digits.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I’m really proud of our effort, but when you get down 17-1 to start the game, it’s hard to fight back," Perryville head coach Jason Dreyer said. "We make a run and cut it to six only for them to extend it back to 14 there in the fourth quarter.

"I felt like we attacked really well and got them into foul trouble. We started making some shots after missing some, so I’m proud of our girls because they never gave up. It was just the little things when you’re trying to make a comeback just got us tonight."

Perryville finished the season with an 8-19 record, a reversal from going 18-9 in 2024. The Pirates started the season 6-5 but lost 14 of their last 16 games the rest of the way.

Perryville says goodbye to seniors Caroline Gremaud, Elizabeth Rhoden, and Kara Williams. With Porter and Amberger coming back for their junior year, the Pirates hope to hit the seas once more with a repaired ship.

Advertisement
Related
SportsMar. 5
COLUMN: It takes a village to raise a champion
SportsMar. 5
St. Vincent crush St. Paul Lutheran to reach Class 2 quarter...
SportsMar. 5
Chadwick GBB takes down Delta 60-34 in Class 1 state tournam...
SportsMar. 5
Notre Dame senior finishing career with flourish

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
OVC Coach of the Year: SEMO's Brad Korn
SportsMar. 4
OVC Coach of the Year: SEMO's Brad Korn
All-OVC First Team: Martin and Washington Jr. recognized
SportsMar. 4
All-OVC First Team: Martin and Washington Jr. recognized
Kennett ends Perryville's season in C4D1 tournament
SportsMar. 4
Kennett ends Perryville's season in C4D1 tournament
Woodland advances to Class 3 Quarterfinals with 82-67 win at East Prairie
SportsMar. 4
Woodland advances to Class 3 Quarterfinals with 82-67 win at East Prairie
Defensive prowess propels Jackson Indians to first conference title since 2019
SportsMar. 4
Defensive prowess propels Jackson Indians to first conference title since 2019
Cardinals clinch third district title in four years with balanced attack
SportsMar. 3
Cardinals clinch third district title in four years with balanced attack
Seamless transition: Rubel twins propel St. Vincent to state tournament
SportsMar. 3
Seamless transition: Rubel twins propel St. Vincent to state tournament
Hayden Dow's complete game shutout propels SEMO to victory over Purdue Fort Wayne
SportsMar. 3
Hayden Dow's complete game shutout propels SEMO to victory over Purdue Fort Wayne
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy