Perryville girls' season ends in C4D2 tournament

The Perryville girls' basketball team's season came to an end in a 47-38 loss to St. Pius X in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament on Tuesday, March 4, in Ste. Genevive, Mo.

The Lady Pirates fell immediately into a 17-1 first-quarter hole and would spend the entire game trying to claw out of that deficit.

St. Pius' Ava Norton hit five three-point baskets in the first half to do most of the damage and give the Lancers a 32-16 halftime lead. Nortan led the Lancers with 24 points.

Led by Janie Porter's 17 points and Aby Amberger's 11 points, the Pirates narrowed the deficit to six points, trailing 42-36 with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter. They were able to at least not fall by double digits.