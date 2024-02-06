The SEMO Gymhawks delivered an outstanding performance by setting a season-high of 194.400 at their home meet on Friday, Feb 28 against Bridgeport and Fisk.

In addition to this milestone being marked, two top contributors emerged for the Gymhawks- junior Taylor Ingle and sophomore Leah Parton.

Ingle excelled in all four events and ended the meet with a second-place finish and a score of 39.300. Ingle’s top performances included a 9.850 on floor and a 9.825 on both vault and beam.

Ingle explained her thoughts on her performance and her deeper motivation for what she does.

“If I can change one life tonight with me praying or doing what I do, that’s all that matters,” Ingle said.

Parton was also a strong competitor for the Gymhawks by producing a 9.875 on floor and a 9.775 on beam. Parton expressed her feelings of gratitude for her team after she secured such a strong performance.