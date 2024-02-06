The SEMO Gymhawks delivered an outstanding performance by setting a season-high of 194.400 at their home meet on Friday, Feb 28 against Bridgeport and Fisk.
In addition to this milestone being marked, two top contributors emerged for the Gymhawks- junior Taylor Ingle and sophomore Leah Parton.
Ingle excelled in all four events and ended the meet with a second-place finish and a score of 39.300. Ingle’s top performances included a 9.850 on floor and a 9.825 on both vault and beam.
Ingle explained her thoughts on her performance and her deeper motivation for what she does.
“If I can change one life tonight with me praying or doing what I do, that’s all that matters,” Ingle said.
Parton was also a strong competitor for the Gymhawks by producing a 9.875 on floor and a 9.775 on beam. Parton expressed her feelings of gratitude for her team after she secured such a strong performance.
“I’ve worked so hard, but I’m just happy to be here with my team because they’ve helped support me this whole time,” Parton said.
Gymnastic Head Coach Ashley Lawson provided insight into how she thought the meet went for her team.
“We did our job, we got a season-high,” Lawson said.
Lawson also expressed how important next week’s home meet is for Gymhawks.
“We haven’t been in there [Show Me Center] in so long, and so we’re excited,” Lawson said.
The meet was even more exciting as drinks from Peace, Love, Nutrition were given away along with a Rowdy Squishmallow sponsored by SEMO Athletics.
The Gymhawks will return to compete in the Show Me Center for the last time this season on Saturday, Mar 8 for Senior Night along with a Princess Party sponsored by SEMO Athletics.
