SportsMarch 5, 2025

Photo Gallery: SEMO Gymhawks set a new season high at Redhawks Tri-Meet on Feb. 28

The SEMO Gymhawks delivered an outstanding performance by setting a season-high of 194.400 at their home meet on Friday, Feb 28 against Bridgeport and Fisk.

By Arie Taylor ~ Southeast Arrow
SEMO Gymnastics team huddles together moments before the meet.
SEMO Gymnastics team huddles together moments before the meet. Photo by Arie Taylor
SEMO Gymnastics team lined up for the National Anthem.
SEMO Gymnastics team lined up for the National Anthem. Photo by Arie Taylor
Assistant gymnastics coach Lydia Test awaits the next performance on vault.
Assistant gymnastics coach Lydia Test awaits the next performance on vault. Photo by Arie Taylor
Freshman all-around gymnast Gracie Jones prepares to perform her routine on the uneven bars.
Freshman all-around gymnast Gracie Jones prepares to perform her routine on the uneven bars. Photo by Arie Taylor
Junior all-around gymnast Taylor Ingle sticks the landing after her performance on the uneven bars.
Junior all-around gymnast Taylor Ingle sticks the landing after her performance on the uneven bars. Photo by Arie Taylor
Senior all-around gymnastic Nyah Reader poses as she performs her routine on beam.
Senior all-around gymnastic Nyah Reader poses as she performs her routine on beam. Photo by Arie Taylor
The SEMO gymnastics team huddled together before competing in the last two events.
The SEMO gymnastics team huddled together before competing in the last two events. Photo by Arie Taylor
Junior all-around gymnast Sydney Crouch poses during her floor routine.
Junior all-around gymnast Sydney Crouch poses during her floor routine. Photo by Arie Taylor
SEMO gymnastic team holds up SEMO letters during a floor routine.
SEMO gymnastic team holds up SEMO letters during a floor routine. Photo by Arie Taylor
Senior all-around gymnast Madison Greene poses while performing her floor routine.
Senior all-around gymnast Madison Greene poses while performing her floor routine. Photo by Arie Taylor
Junior all-around gymnast Taylor Ingle poses during her floor routine.
Junior all-around gymnast Taylor Ingle poses during her floor routine. Photo by Arie Taylor
Sophomore all-around gymnast Leah Parton performing her routine on the uneven bars.
Sophomore all-around gymnast Leah Parton performing her routine on the uneven bars. Photo by Arie Taylor

In addition to this milestone being marked, two top contributors emerged for the Gymhawks- junior Taylor Ingle and sophomore Leah Parton.

In addition to this milestone being marked, two top contributors emerged for the Gymhawks- junior Taylor Ingle and sophomore Leah Parton.

Ingle excelled in all four events and ended the meet with a second-place finish and a score of 39.300. Ingle’s top performances included a 9.850 on floor and a 9.825 on both vault and beam.

Ingle explained her thoughts on her performance and her deeper motivation for what she does.

“If I can change one life tonight with me praying or doing what I do, that’s all that matters,” Ingle said.

Parton was also a strong competitor for the Gymhawks by producing a 9.875 on floor and a 9.775 on beam. Parton expressed her feelings of gratitude for her team after she secured such a strong performance.

“I’ve worked so hard, but I’m just happy to be here with my team because they’ve helped support me this whole time,” Parton said.

Gymnastic Head Coach Ashley Lawson provided insight into how she thought the meet went for her team.

“We did our job, we got a season-high,” Lawson said.

Lawson also expressed how important next week’s home meet is for Gymhawks.

“We haven’t been in there [Show Me Center] in so long, and so we’re excited,” Lawson said.

The meet was even more exciting as drinks from Peace, Love, Nutrition were given away along with a Rowdy Squishmallow sponsored by SEMO Athletics.

The Gymhawks will return to compete in the Show Me Center for the last time this season on Saturday, Mar 8 for Senior Night along with a Princess Party sponsored by SEMO Athletics.

