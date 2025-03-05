COLUMN: It takes a village to raise a champion

If there’s one thing I have learned from the past two weeks, it is that it takes a village to raise a champion.

Winning a district championship in basketball or a state medal in wrestling isn’t reserved for the athletes. It’s a victory for the community they represent.

I started the week in Marble Hill, Mo., watching the Woodland boys and girls basketball team celebrate their seniors during a makeup doubleheader against two Class 1 titans who were the top seed of their respective tournaments.

The Cardinals lost both games in front of a packed gym but some friends and family members stuck around for the players to emerge from the locker rooms to future celebrate them in the cafeteria with a supper spread and a cake.

You could see how much these seniors, and their teammates, mattered to their school and town as a whole. Marble Hill is a town of about 1,400 people, and it felt like the entire population crammed into the Woodland gym.

It was the loudest regular-season basketball game I have ever been to, and it was just a makeup game to conclude the regular season.

It turned out to merely be an appetizer for what's to come.

The Cardinals blew the doors off the hosting Greenville Bears and ate all their porridge in a 74-50 win to open the Class 3 District 2 Tournament. They won their first-ever district title by beating Scott City on a 50-49 nail-biter on Friday, Feb. 28.