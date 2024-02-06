After only posting four points by the end of the first quarter, Valenzuela knocked down a 3-pointer to cap a game-changing 12-2 run to pull the Lady Mules to within two.

Poplar Bluff was more than in the game at halftime thanks to its late surge. Despite being behind as much as 18-4 at one point, the Lady Mules only trailed 26-25 at the break.

The Lady Raiders proceeded to gain some separation and began to wear Poplar Bluff down late in the second half with a 14-5 run.

However, backed by Gowen, Poplar Bluff twice again got within seven points of North County late in the fourth. Gowen’s jumper cut it to five with 32 seconds left but Poplar Bluff could get no closer.

“It's been a grind,” Dugas said. “We lost six seniors last year and we have two this year, so we've got a lot of younger kids stepping up and helping out. I think we didn't go down easy. I thought that was big on us and just kind of shows that we'll battle. I didn't like being down that much with a lot of game left to play, but it just shows that we weren't going to give up. I'm just proud of the girls. We've had a great season. We've accomplished a lot of things as a program, and with this being my second season, it looks like we're going in the right direction.”

Despite the first-round exit, Poplar Bluff had an 8-win turnaround from last season to this season under its second-year head coach. After going 7-19 in 2024 and sitting at the bottom of the district, the Lady Mules showed rapid improvement and are only losing a pair of seniors (Gowen and Julissa Johnson) to graduation.

“They're good girls,” Dugas said. “They want to play hard, they want to be successful. We've got a couple of things we're ironing out. We're just finding our cohesion, learning each other's strengths, and figuring out how we can spread the love a little bit with scoring and stuff. But improving our record by eight wins in a year just goes to show the hard work we put in, in the offseason. I mean, we were flipping tires in August, running mile Mondays, and just grinding it out in November.”