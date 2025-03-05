Chadwick GBB takes down Delta 60-34 in Class 1 state tournament opener

DELTA – Something felt different about this Delta Ladycats girls’ basketball team.

The gradual improvement throughout the season, senior Jade Berry’s historic year, the emergence of young talent – it had the makings of another magical postseason run for coach David Heeb’s program.

The Chadwick Lady Cardinals just happened to catch them on a bad night.

Chadwick used superb rebounding and crisp shooting to rout Delta 60-34 in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Basketball State Tournament on Tuesday, Mar. 4, at Delta High School.

“We've got two fans that have not missed a game these kids played in over the last two or three years,” Heeb said. “They’re at every one of our games. A couple weeks ago, they told me, ‘Coach, if you said this team was above .500 when the year started, we would have taken it.’ In the last three years, we’ve lost 12 starters. We've lost three all-staters. We've lost eight all-conference players. So, we've lost a lot of good players.

“From the beginning of the season, we probably were a .500 team. But to the level that they improved, while it didn't show tonight because Chadwick played extremely well and they deserved a lot, just from the beginning of the season to now is just a testament to those three seniors and the rest of these kids and how hard they work.”

Berry bowed out of her decorated high school career with a nine-point performance. More importantly, the star point guard became Delta’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night, surpassing Rebecca Below’s career mark of 2,012 points.

“She’s top 10 or 15 all-time in the state in made 3-pointers, steals, assists,” Heeb said. “She hadn't just had one of the great careers here, but one of the greatest careers in the history of Missouri. For her to do what she did as a freshman, where she was out there with so many other good players and made all of them better. She makes good players better and then she makes average players good.

“That's the best thing you can say about Jade is that when she had all that help, she was unselfish and made them better. When she had a lot less help, she could have been a kid to say, ‘I'm gonna average 30,’ but that's not Jade. She wants to make the team better, and that's the thing I will always cherish about coaching Jade Berry is she was such a team-first kid.”

The Ladycats, which won their sixth straight district title last weekend, were a win away from reaching the state quarterfinals for the fifth time in the past six years.

Grace Ancell led the way with a team-high 10 points, while junior Lilli Boitnott added six.

Similar to its district final against Oak Ridge, Delta had a rather slow start and found itself down 13-7 by the end of the first quarter.