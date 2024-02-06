KENNETT, Mo. - Postseason action continued in the Bootheel of Missouri with the start of the Class 4 District 1 girls tournament at Kennett High School

The Kennett Indians made it past the opening round of the tournament with a 70-38 victory over Saxony Lutheran.

This victory marks the Indians' highest score of the season. The scoring efforts were led by sophomore guard Alyce Edwards. She would finish the contest with 33 points, shooting 45% from the field.

Her night started with a 21-point performance in the first half. This helped the team get off to a 35-16 advantage at halftime.

The Crusaders were led by freshman Emmalee Mueller, who had 10 of Saxony Lutheran’s 16 points in the first half. She got hot in the second quarter and knocked down two back-to-back three-pointers in an attempt to keep her team above water.

However, the Kennett trio of Alyce Edwards, Brooklynn Edwards and Anekia Farmer helped extend the lead for the Indians.

The three popped off for a combined 25 points in the third quarter. Farmer led the way with a 10-point performance in the third quarter. She would finish with a season-high 18 points, making eight of her nine shot attempts.

Meanwhile, another Saxony Lutheran freshman stepped up as Kenzie Keys scored 10 points in the second half.

She finished with 14 points as Mueller followed right behind with 13 points of her own.

However, the night would belong to the Indians.