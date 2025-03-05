Kayleigh Milam finally showed the entire state what Southeast Missouri already knew.

“She’s fierce,” Jackson girls’ wrestling coach Cody Rouse said. “She’s just a gamer. I don't know how else to put it. She’s just not really afraid of anybody or any situation she's in.”

Nobody who saw the Jackson 110-pounder’s path to the 2025 MSHSAA Class 2 state finals at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia this past weekend could disagree.

Milam won by first-period pin, second-period pin, and technical fall en route to earning a state runner-up finish and her first state medal overall. Two years after picking up the sport, the Lady Indian’s career record now stands at 69-21.

“It felt really good,” Milam said. “I was really happy when I won my semifinal match, and it just shows how much the time and hard work that I put in really paid off. I put so much into the sport. There's been times I've had low points of my season where I didn't even think I would be where I'm at right now, but it felt really good to be able to accomplish that.”

Jackson junior Kayleigh Milam, third from right, on the podium following a second-place finish at 110 pounds at the 2025 MSHSAA Girls Wrestling State Championships on Saturday, Mar. 1, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Submitted Photo

While she met her match in the 110-pound state final against Camdenton senior hammer Abigail Fuglsang – a four-time state medalist (2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 1st) who finished the season 46-0 and is ranked No. 21 in the nation according to FloWrestling – this season, as Milam’s state performance proves, demonstrates that improvement and drive have been allies.

“Her desire to be good is just crazy,” Rouse said. “I didn't expect a whole lot last year because, obviously, it was the beginning of her career, but she just picked things up really quickly and was hungry for more information. I'd like to take the credit, but it’s not me. She's the one wrestling all the matches and putting all the work in. She's got the desire to be good. She made a few mistakes earlier this year and didn't want to make them again, and did the things that she needed to in order to fix them.”

Milam went 0-2 in her first trip to the state tournament last season, but knew she wanted more and knew what she had to do to get over the hump.

“I just had to remind myself that God has a plan for me,” Milam said. “I really just needed to continue to push through because I know that as long as I'm working hard and I'm putting time into it, something good is going to happen no matter what. Obviously, I wanted to be at the top, but I know that it's God's plan over mine, and that He still has good things in store for me. I think that losing in the finals really just motivates me more for the offseason.”