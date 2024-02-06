Top-seeded SEMO MBB set to shine on big stage at 2025 OVC Tournament

“I feel like we’re just coming in with the same mindset we played with this last month or so,” Martin said. “Just locking in, keeping the main thing, the main thing, focusing, and just bringing it each and every day. The next game is the most important, so I feel like we’ll just wait on the results Thursday and lock in on our game plan and watch film. And I feel like we’ll take care of business Friday.”

While Martin is playing like one of the best point guards in the country – yes, the country – forward Brendan Terry has emerged as one of the league's top big men, transfer Teddy Washington Jr. is another first-team All-OVC performer, junior Braxton Stacker and sophomore BJ Ward both bring a huge spark to the team, and the other complementary pieces have gotten increasingly better.

This, of course, is also a testament to Korn, who was named the OVC Coach of the Year on Tuesday, building his program back up following a shaky 9-22 season in 2023-24.

He’s the reason why SEMO plays smart and steady basketball behind a conference-best 2.97 turnover margin. He’s the reason why SEMO ranks sixth in the nation in opponent 3-point percentage (28.5%), forcing teams to beat them in the paint. He’s the reason why SEMO has — at least so far — overcome its weakness from 3-point territory (33.8% - 6th in OVC) to stand atop the conference by drawing up an offense that generates high-percentage 2-point shots to mesh with his players’ strengths, specifically to the tune of Martin’s mid-range jumper and Terry’s inside presence. He’s the reason why fans packed the Show Me Center to witness what just could end up being the program’s greatest season ever.

As a result, the Redhawks have become the top story in Bootheel sports, and, as the calendar has turned to the great month of March, they're among one of the most compelling storylines in mid-major college basketball.

“I told these guys from the beginning of the season, ‘to me, it's a little bit of a slap in the face from the media and other coaches that we brought back seven guys from last season and were picked seventh,” Korn said of the preseason OVC poll. “I know our record wasn't great, but those are good players. They just had to go through the learning and the growing process. And so, we didn't waiver as a staff, and then you add in guys like Brendan and Teddy, and the personalities came in and meshed extremely well. So, there's a whole lot more that goes into it than just some cute little play on offense or defense.”

That being the current sentiment for SEMO shows the visible contrast with Little Rock, Tennessee Tech, and UT Martin – three programs that have been on a bit of a downward spiral after losing two of their last three games of the regular season.

The Redhawks split games with the Trojans this season, losing a 73-71 heartbreaker at home before beating them by 12 on the road three weeks ago. SEMO swept Tech in the regular season series, winning by seven on the road and by 14 at home, and split with UT Martin.

This all sets the stage for Friday night when the Redhawks step into the bright lights of the Ford Center and get the opportunity to make their mark.

“This week has not been any different,” Korn said of the team’s preparation. “We try to keep it as normal as possible. We're going to keep it similar to what a road game would be for us.

“This group has shown that they don't need a whole lot of extra fluff. Keep it business as usual. Keep the main thing, the main thing, and that's to go there and win a game Friday night. There is no Saturday if you don't get to take care of Friday.”