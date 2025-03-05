St. Vincent crush St. Paul Lutheran to reach Class 2 quarterfinals

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — What was billed as a holy war turned out to be an unholy beatdown.

St. Vincent dominated St. Paul Lutheran 59-28 in the sectional round of the Class 2 Tournament on Tuesday, March 4, at Perryville High School in Perryville, Mo. The Lady Indians advance to the quarterfinal round to take on Neelyville on the road on Saturday, March 8.

Brie Rubel scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-5 from the three-point line. Her four rebounds cemented her status as St. Vincent's all-time assists leader with 128 through her junior year.

Her sister, Kate Rubel, scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. Allie Patrick added 15 points with five rebounds and four assists to form a triangle that few could overcome, especially with the help of Lana Adams dishing out seven assists.

"All three of them usually do not get cold every night," St. Vincent head coach Mel Kern said. "They try to find each other for the assist and they're always looking for each other, open or whatever, and then you got Lana in there dishing them off."

This game was a blowout from the start. The Indians opened the game on a 16-4 run that lasted the entire first quarter, with Patrick leading the way with seven points during the period.

Brie lead the way through a 21-point second and third quarter with 18 of her 20 points to put the Indians up 58-21 entering the fourth quarter. The Indians scored one point in the fourth quarter, which was one more than they needed to, and cruised towards victory.