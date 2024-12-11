The Perryville Pirates boys’ basketball team fell to Valle Catholic 70-59 on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Perryville.

“I thought we played terrible,” First-year Perryville head coach Chris Hann said. “We didn’t attack on offense. Overall, I just thought we played soft.

Waylon Huber got the Pirates on the board with a three-point basket. They maintained an 18-9 first quarter lead with five points coming from Huber.

The Warriors charged back and went on an 20-6 second quarter run to take a 29-24 lead with two minutes left in the first half. Hann said a breakdown in the Pirates’ defensive press led them losing the lead and control of the game all together.

“It all goes back to our effort,” Hann said. “We just did not show up today.”

Valle Catholic went into halftime leading 35-29 after the Pirates stopped the bleeding a bit in the final two minutes of the second quarter.

Valle Catholic scored 20 more points in the third quarter to pull further ahead of Perryville with a 55-41 lead.

The Pirates tried to come back with a flurry of three-pointers but for the most part, the shots weren’t falling. Of their many attempts from beyond the arc, only five went in. Two of which came from Eli Schott, which accounted for all of his six points.

“I think we just didn’t attack,” Hann said. “So we ended up playing soft and settling a lot of times and just jacked up a lot of threes.”