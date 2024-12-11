The Perryville Pirates boys’ basketball team fell to Valle Catholic 70-59 on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in Perryville.
“I thought we played terrible,” First-year Perryville head coach Chris Hann said. “We didn’t attack on offense. Overall, I just thought we played soft.
Waylon Huber got the Pirates on the board with a three-point basket. They maintained an 18-9 first quarter lead with five points coming from Huber.
The Warriors charged back and went on an 20-6 second quarter run to take a 29-24 lead with two minutes left in the first half. Hann said a breakdown in the Pirates’ defensive press led them losing the lead and control of the game all together.
“It all goes back to our effort,” Hann said. “We just did not show up today.”
Valle Catholic went into halftime leading 35-29 after the Pirates stopped the bleeding a bit in the final two minutes of the second quarter.
Valle Catholic scored 20 more points in the third quarter to pull further ahead of Perryville with a 55-41 lead.
The Pirates tried to come back with a flurry of three-pointers but for the most part, the shots weren’t falling. Of their many attempts from beyond the arc, only five went in. Two of which came from Eli Schott, which accounted for all of his six points.
“I think we just didn’t attack,” Hann said. “So we ended up playing soft and settling a lot of times and just jacked up a lot of threes.”
The Warriors didn’t make many three-pointers but did much of their damage on the charity stripe, making 19 of 31 free throws. Senior Colin Henderson led Valle Catholic with 18 points including a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.
“We really want to try to get to the basket and create pressure on the defense and try to get some free throw tests,” Hann said. “We struggled at it tonight.“
The Pirates kept pace with the Warriors with a 18-15 fourth quarter but it was too little too late by then.
Senior Evan Hayden scored six points in the final period led the Pirates with 15 total points. Fellow senior Karston Schili added 12 points for Perryville.
The Pirates are 2-2 to start Chris Hann’s first year at Perryville. His coaching career started at PHS years ago when he coached the freshman team.
After coaching the Pirates last year, athletic director Justin Dreyer contacted Hann about coming back and building up the program, which has not seen a winning season since 2019.
“I had a really good experience my first time here so it was comfortable, I knew some people here, so I felt like I’d give it a shot,” Hann said, “maybe try to build a program because I know they’ve struggled for quite some time.”
Hann was previously an assistant coach on the Crowley’s Ridge women’s basketball team last year and the Greenville girls varsity coach two years prior. He is more known in the Southeast Missouri area for leading the Delta boys’ basketball team to a 42-17 record and two district titles through 2019-20.
Perryville will host Fredericktown on Friday, Dec. 13, their last home game until Feb. 7. Hann said one of the first steps in turning the program around, similar to the process that the football and baseball team went through, is “having a competitor’s mindset.”
“That’s the hardest thing,” Hann said. “That usually happens whenever you have had successful teams in a few years.”
