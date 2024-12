McDavid has goal and assist as Oilers beat Blues 4-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday night for their second straight win.

Corey Perry, Zach Hyman and Troy Stecher also scored, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers, who have won five of their last six. Stuart Skinner stopped 29 shots.

Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours had goals for the Blues, who snapped a two-game win streak. St. Louis also lost in regulation for the first time in six games (4-1-1) under coach Jim Montgomery. Jordan Binnington had 17 saves.

Takeaways

Blues: Defenseman Philip Broberg and forward Holloway returned to Edmonton for the first time since signing with St. Louis as restricted free agents. The cap-strapped Oilers were unable to match the offer sheets. Broberg (two goals, 10 assists) and Holloway (eight goals, eight assists) have already set career highs for goals, assists and points.

Oilers: After starting with 10 points in his first 11 games, McDavid has 27 points in his last 13 games. His second period assist was also his 123rd of the 2024 calendar year (including playoffs) matching Mario Lemieux’s highest total of his career in 1992. Only Wayne Gretzky has had more assists in a calendar year.