Jackson sweeps wrestling tri-meet in dominant fashion

Graidy Rice knows all about the relentless grind of the high school wrestling season.

“Right now, everyone's feeling good and amazing,” the Jackson wrestling 126-pounder said, “but as the year goes on, you sometimes see people break left and right. That's where you really see the people that are committed stand out, and they'll go and do better than ever.”

While time will tell, Rice and his teammates certainly do look better than ever.

The junior's two bonus-point victories were one of the many bright spots for the Indians, who came away with dominant wins over Cape Central and Anna-Jonesboro (AR) in their tri-meet on Wednesday night at Jackson High School.

Jackson (2-0) opened up its dual meet season with a 76-6 win over the out-of-state Wildcats (1-1) before pounding the Tigers by the same score — a sneak peak of what’s in store for 43rd-year head coach Steve Wachter’s program this winter.

“Our effort was really outstanding,” Wachter said. “We had great effort. We were real aggressive tonight. So, we wrestled with a lot of confidence, which is what we've been talking about. We've worked pretty hard, and the harder you work, the more confident you'll be.”

Wachter and his staff simply couldn’t have asked for a better start, as the Indians got dominant performances up and down the lineup in both dual meets. In fact, Jackson did not drop a single contested bout despite forfeiting at 106.

“They stuck by their plans real good,” Wachter said. “Their offensive attacks were sharp and defensively they did things that we've been doing in the room. And so, you're always pretty proud as a coach whenever your plans are being carried out and you're executing the things that you do in the room.”

It was hard to single out Indians because so many different wrestlers delivered in key spots, but Rice showed that he’s in the mix with the best 126 pounders in the state.

In the Jackson win over Anna-Jonesboro, the Indians led 12-6 through three bouts before earning bonus-point victories the rest of the way, starting with Rice’s takedown clinic at 126. In that match, he defeated two-time Arkansas state place winner Drew Sadler by injury default in the premier match of the dual.

Late in the first period, Rice hit a slick low single-leg after a slide-by attempt at the edge of the circle and collected the three points with 20 seconds to go in the frame. From there, Rice continued to own the match on his feet and poured it on the Wildcat, racking up two more takedowns before Sadler exited the match with an injury in the final period.

After bumping up from 113 to 120 this season, Rice said he is physically and, most importantly, mentally stronger than ever.

“I’m going to be 120 this year, but for this dual I wanted to wrestle 126 against Drew Sadler,” said Rice, a returning Class 4 state qualifier. “He's a pretty good wrestler. He beat one of my friends last year, so I wanted to get back against him. I feel great, feel amazing. I can't wait for us to wrestle Farmington. Energy is better than ever, stronger than ever and I’m just more nutritional.”

Rice’s ultimate goal this season: a state championship.