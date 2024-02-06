The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team renewed their old rivalry with Murray State and fell 71-51 on Sunday, Dec. 8, in Murray, Kentucky.

The Redhawks and Racers used to be Ohio Valley Conference rivals before Murray State moved to the Missouri Valley Conference in the 2022-23 season. Sunday was the first time the two teams met as non-conference opponents.

SEMO concludes its non-conference road slate with only one win (vs. Central Arkansas on Nov. 21) to show for it.

Three-point shooting doomed SEMO, who shot only 4-for-13 from the arc. From the other side, Murray State shot 9-of-18 from the three-point line.

Jacobi Wood led the Racers with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, followed by 15 points from Nick Ellington and 12 from Terence Harcum.

Brendan Terry and Teddy Washington Jr. each led SEMO with 12 points each. Washington was the only Redhawk to attempt 10 field goals, making four. Rob Martin scored eight points on 4-of-9 shooting.

The Redhawks shot 21-of-52 from the field overall. They struggled to find the basket in the second half, making only 7-of-26 shots from the floor.

SEMO and Murray State entered halftime tied 33-33, with the Redhawks at one point leading as much as seven points after a layup by Troy Cole Jr. with 10:21 left in the first half. Cole finished the game with five points.

A 20-2 run by the Racers gave them control of the game, leading 54-39 with 11:34 left in the game. Their lead over the Redhawks rose to 20 with four minutes left in the game.