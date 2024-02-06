All sections
SportsDecember 9, 2024

Chiefs win 9th straight AFC West title, beating Chargers 19-17 on bank-shot field goal

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their ninth consecutive AFC West title with a thrilling 19-17 victory over the Chargers, sealed by Matthew Wright's last-second field goal that banked off the upright.

DAVID SMALE, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright (49) celebrates after kicking a last-second field goal to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright (49) celebrates after kicking a last-second field goal to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is congratulated by teammate Joshua Palmer (5) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is congratulated by teammate Joshua Palmer (5) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is unable to catch a pass as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Reid was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is unable to catch a pass as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Reid was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards (4) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. (69) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards (4) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. (69) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a Chargers touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a Chargers touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) catches a touchdown pass as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) catches a touchdown pass as Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Matthew Wright makes a 33-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs place-kicker Matthew Wright makes a 33-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matthew Wright kicked a 31-yard field goal that banked off the left upright as time expired, and the Kansas City Chiefs survived another close game, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 on Sunday night to win their ninth straight AFC West title.

Patrick Mahomes led the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (12-1) on a clock-killing 4 1/2-minute drive to set up Wright’s fourth field goal. It looked routine until the ball clanged off the upright in the latest narrow escape for Kansas City, which has won 10 games by a one-score margin.

Kansas City's nine straight division titles are two short of the New England Patriots' NFL record of 11.

The Chiefs led 13-0 at halftime after the Chargers (8-5) punted on their first six possessions, but Justin Herbert and LA woke up in the second half, scoring on each of their three drives. Cameron Dicker's 37-yard field goal put the Chargers ahead 17-16 with 4:35 left.

Mahomes then went to work, hitting Xavier Worthy for 14 yards on third-and-10 and scrambling for another first down. After the two-minute warning, Mahomes scrambled, dodged a would-be tackle and lobbed a throw to a kneeling Travis Kelce that allowed the Chiefs to run the clock down to zero.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

