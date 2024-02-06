Chaffee GBB handles Sikeston 48-40 in Red Devil Invitational semis

CHAFFEE — It's easy to see why Chaffee girls’ basketball has some lofty aspirations this season, even if the Lady Devils are just beginning to work out the kinks.

Power forward Kiersten Arnold had 16 points, sophomore Carlyanne Cossou dropped nine and Chaffee beat Sikeston 48-40 in the Red Devil Invitational semifinals on Monday night.

“I think we came out with great intensity,” Arnold said. “We played our game like we can and really just had the energy and the shots falling for us.”

Leading 23-21 at halftime, Chaffee sophomore Bailey Robertson’s corner 3 lifted the Lady Devils to a six-point lead with just over five minutes left in the third quarter. Sikeston kept within striking distance, though, as junior Landri Hammontree, who was on fire in the second half after logging eight points in the third quarter, drained back-to-back 3s before the frame came to a close.

With 3:40 remaining in regulation, Chaffee began to pull away when Arnold hit a crisp second chance layup to make it 43-35, giving the Lady Devils their biggest lead of the game. Sikeston tried to mount a late comeback behind a handful of Hammontree free throws, but a wide-open Chaffee sophomore Jordynn Brown banked home a layup with 50 seconds remaining to make it a nine-point game, as “start the buses” chants echoed from the Red Devil student section.

Hammontree anchored the Lady Bulldogs’ offense with a game-high 21 points. Junior Marlie Crook also reached double figures with 12 on the night.

“I was ecstatic,” Arnold said. “I'm very proud of our performance. We walked in the locker room after the game and the energy was there.”

Led by Arnold and Cossou, the Lady Devils return a handful of pieces from last season’s team that won 16 games. Even more good news: they have reliable production to compliment their star sophomores.