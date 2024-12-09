COLUMN: Paxton DeLaurent faces uphill climb to NFL Draft

Paxton DeLaurent ended his college career as one of, if not the most consequential athlete in the history of Southeast Missouri State athletics.

DeLaurent leaves SEMO with two of the Redhawks’ five Ohio Valley Conference titles and all the significant passing records (8,563 yards, 737 completions, 63 touchdowns in three years). He has punctuated his end by revealing his future plans by declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

DeLaurent threw for 4,087 yards this year and tied the FCS record for pass attempts in a single game (85) in his final collegiate contest. If he can’t make it into the NFL what chance does the next Redhawk quarterback have?

DeLaurent is following the road paved by his former teammate, Dallas Cowboys receiver Ryan Flournoy, but his climb is much steeper.

The National Football League will find talent anywhere across the country. No level of college football is too remote. Flournoy is one of five FCS players on the Cowboys and the roster includes a nine-year veteran from Division II California (PA). The team they played on Monday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals, has two players from Division II programs on their roster.

However, all positions on the football field are grunts compared to the quarterback. A position as prestigious and consequential as the single caller behind center comes with a less macro scope in scouting.

There are only six quarterbacks from the FCS in the NFL this year and half of them played for North Dakota State. Two of them were drafted in the first round based on their size and the reputation of a program that has dominated the FCS level for over a decade and is being courted by conferences in the FBS.

Eastern Illinois’ legacy of producing NFL quarterbacks from Tony Romo to Jimmy Garoppolo gives fellow OVC members hope of producing similar quarterbacks. While Romo went underrated during his rise to franchise quarterback status, Garoppolo throwing for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns his senior season could not be ignored and he was drafted in the second round by the New England Patriots.