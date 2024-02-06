The senior class raised more than a third of the total funds with $120,659.20. Ella Stroup, the top overall salesperson, contributed an impressive $13,616.43.

Activity Week is not just about raising funds; it also fosters a spirit of friendly competition. Students participate in various sales categories, from candy to raffle tickets, with incentives for top performers. Rewards such as gift certificates, breakfast served by faculty, and dress-down days motivate students to engage enthusiastically. A unique tradition allows the top overall class to select a student to act as principal for a day.

Notre Dame's Activity Week success underscores the enduring power of tradition, community involvement and student dedication. The dollars raised not only support the school’s operational needs but also exemplify the collaborative spirit that has defined this effort for six decades. With next year marking the school's centennial anniversary, Activity Week takes on even greater significance, as the school community rallies to celebrate a century of educational excellence and ensure Notre Dame's legacy continues to thrive for future generations.