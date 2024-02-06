All sections
OpinionOctober 21, 2024

Our Opinion: Notre Dame's Activity Week shatters fundraising records with over $354k raised

Notre Dame High's Activity Week breaks records, raising $354k. This 60-year tradition supports 25% of the school's funds, fostering community spirit and setting the stage for its centennial celebration.

The Editorial Board
Notre Dame students get excited at the Activity Week assembly Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at Notre Dame Regional High School.
Notre Dame students get excited at the Activity Week assembly Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at Notre Dame Regional High School.Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

Notre Dame Regional High School's Activity Week has long been a cherished tradition, and this year, it reached new heights with $354,203.40 raised. The 2024 event not only surpassed last year's record-breaking fundraising total ($318,397.94) but also reinforced the school's commitment to fostering community spirit and supporting its operational needs.

Activity Week has been a cornerstone of Notre Dame for more than 60 years, serving as a vital fundraising initiative. By consolidating efforts into one week, the school minimizes the number of solicitations throughout the year while enhancing community engagement. This approach is crucial, as 25% of Notre Dame's operating funds come from fundraising.

The senior class raised more than a third of the total funds with $120,659.20. Ella Stroup, the top overall salesperson, contributed an impressive $13,616.43.

Activity Week is not just about raising funds; it also fosters a spirit of friendly competition. Students participate in various sales categories, from candy to raffle tickets, with incentives for top performers. Rewards such as gift certificates, breakfast served by faculty, and dress-down days motivate students to engage enthusiastically. A unique tradition allows the top overall class to select a student to act as principal for a day.

Notre Dame's Activity Week success underscores the enduring power of tradition, community involvement and student dedication. The dollars raised not only support the school’s operational needs but also exemplify the collaborative spirit that has defined this effort for six decades. With next year marking the school's centennial anniversary, Activity Week takes on even greater significance, as the school community rallies to celebrate a century of educational excellence and ensure Notre Dame's legacy continues to thrive for future generations.

