In a shocking development last week, Amnesty International effectively exonerated Israel of genocide.

This was easy to miss, and not just because of the recent crush of news. Amnesty's report, titled " 'You Feel Like You Are Subhuman': Israel's Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza," buried the lede, as journalists say. And most of the media coverage reflected that.

The New York Times' headline read: "Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza." The Los Angeles Times' was similar: "Amnesty International says Israel is committing genocide in Gaza."

Before I get to Amnesty's overlooked acquittal of Israel, it's worth noting that calling its report unfair would be a profound understatement. Here's the first sentence: "On 7 October 2023, Israel embarked on a military offensive on the occupied Gaza Strip ... of unprecedented magnitude, scale and duration."

In other words, the story of the Israel-Gaza war, as far as the storied human rights group is concerned, begins not with Hamas' unprecedented terrorist attack on civilians that day, which included rapes, kidnappings and other forms of staggering, premeditated barbarity. Rather, it begins with Israel's response to Hamas' aggression. Hamas, by the way, is an organization that was literally founded on the principle of genocidal eradication of Israel.

This is a bit like beginning a report on America's "genocide" in Japan by stating, "On April 18, 1942, the United States embarked on a military offensive on the Japanese nation of unprecedented magnitude ... " – leaving out, until some 50 pages later, that whole Pearl Harbor thing.

None of this is to say that the Israel-Gaza war hasn't been horrific. Nor is it to say that Israel deserves no criticism for its conduct of the war — even if I think most of the criticisms are exaggerated, often for ideological reasons.

But the Genocide Convention of 1948 is very clear about what constitutes actual or attempted genocide: "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."