Liberal meltdown

Oh, how the meltdowns continue from the liberal Democrats! Trump is for immigration, just not anyone and their brother walking across the border and collecting benefits from our country. But the libs just can’t stop lying. Well, I guess they take their cue from their biggest liar, Joe Biden. He has been lying for years and the libs and media just kept covering for him. Well libs, what you are complaining about President Trump might do are things your party has been doing since day one of Biden’s sorry takeover of this country four years ago.

Patel, Bondi

Pam Bondi and Kash Patel want to go after everyone who has spoken out against Donald Trump. That's a completely false statement by Democrats who are looking at a foggy crystal ball!

Biden program followed Republicans

The Biden program is following the concepts of Republicans like Abraham Lincoln, who built the railroads to the West Coast during the Civil War. Followed by President Eisenhower building the national interstate highway system, and funding it with the higher tax rates at the time. Biden, the socialist, implemented a program to fund more than 11,400 bridges and other improvements on America’s infrastructure, which is needed to compete in the international economy. It is always a point of humor, at the number of representatives who voted against this program, but show up at the ribbon-cutting occasion. Socialism for the greater good is considered evil in some circles. It takes away the individual incentives of the market economy.

Trump nominees

It appears that many of the early Trump appointees are billionaires and people who supported the Jan. 6 event at the Capital and people who must agree that Trump won the 2020 election. That being the case, Trump's incitement of Jan. 6 has to be marked as successful.

New administration hope

The promise and hope that a new administration brings is a wonderful thing to be enjoyed.

A fox or box of rocks?

Why does MAGA insist on portraying Trump as some type of genius or sly fox? In reality, he’s dumb as a box of rocks (my apologies to boxes of rocks) and proves it every time he opens his mouth.

Putin's fate?

Putin may be closer than we think to a fate similar to what happened to Assad in Syria. The Russian people are becoming much more aware of the horrific losses of troops since the start of the war. An estimated 760,000 soldiers have been killed and wounded and word is spreading across the country that Putin is solely responsible. Who’s to say that the military would protect him if the people rise up against him. Where would he go? Maybe Mar-a-Lago?

J6 patriots?

The folks who trespassed, violently interfered with governmental process, vandalized the Capitol, caused injuries and deaths, are now great patriots and deserve pardons. Is that what our country is becoming?