The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.
Liberal meltdown
Oh, how the meltdowns continue from the liberal Democrats! Trump is for immigration, just not anyone and their brother walking across the border and collecting benefits from our country. But the libs just can’t stop lying. Well, I guess they take their cue from their biggest liar, Joe Biden. He has been lying for years and the libs and media just kept covering for him. Well libs, what you are complaining about President Trump might do are things your party has been doing since day one of Biden’s sorry takeover of this country four years ago.
Patel, Bondi
Pam Bondi and Kash Patel want to go after everyone who has spoken out against Donald Trump. That's a completely false statement by Democrats who are looking at a foggy crystal ball!
Biden program followed Republicans
The Biden program is following the concepts of Republicans like Abraham Lincoln, who built the railroads to the West Coast during the Civil War. Followed by President Eisenhower building the national interstate highway system, and funding it with the higher tax rates at the time. Biden, the socialist, implemented a program to fund more than 11,400 bridges and other improvements on America’s infrastructure, which is needed to compete in the international economy. It is always a point of humor, at the number of representatives who voted against this program, but show up at the ribbon-cutting occasion. Socialism for the greater good is considered evil in some circles. It takes away the individual incentives of the market economy.
Trump nominees
It appears that many of the early Trump appointees are billionaires and people who supported the Jan. 6 event at the Capital and people who must agree that Trump won the 2020 election. That being the case, Trump's incitement of Jan. 6 has to be marked as successful.
New administration hope
The promise and hope that a new administration brings is a wonderful thing to be enjoyed.
A fox or box of rocks?
Why does MAGA insist on portraying Trump as some type of genius or sly fox? In reality, he’s dumb as a box of rocks (my apologies to boxes of rocks) and proves it every time he opens his mouth.
Putin's fate?
Putin may be closer than we think to a fate similar to what happened to Assad in Syria. The Russian people are becoming much more aware of the horrific losses of troops since the start of the war. An estimated 760,000 soldiers have been killed and wounded and word is spreading across the country that Putin is solely responsible. Who’s to say that the military would protect him if the people rise up against him. Where would he go? Maybe Mar-a-Lago?
J6 patriots?
The folks who trespassed, violently interfered with governmental process, vandalized the Capitol, caused injuries and deaths, are now great patriots and deserve pardons. Is that what our country is becoming?
Trump vs. Cheney
A simple question? Trump says everyone on the Jan. 6 committee — including Liz Cheney —should "go to jail." Does duly elected President-elect Trump really expect the GOP of old, which includes all the Bushes and VP Dick Cheney, to allow Trump to "lock up" Liz Cheney? Really?
Admiring Putin
Vladimir Putin has a warrant out for his arrest by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and he is now harboring another criminal wanted by the ICC. It’s not OK that Trump admires Putin and his ilk — this is the type of leader he aspires to be. Why do Republicans not have a problem with that?
Assad, Putin
If a brutal dictator like Syria’s Assad can fall after a two-week war I would think that Putin is getting very worried about now. Maybe he can ask Trump if he can have asylum at Mar-a-Lago.
Cape water
Re: Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired: And here we go, already seeing the fingers of blame pointing every which way on social media. Concede that this particular event likely would have happened regardless of the outcome of the recent ballot initiative less than five weeks ago. Given the presentation where four mains leaks occurred in October 2023, and 16 mains leaks occurred in October 2024, project that the sky's the limit, to infinity and beyond for October 2025 main leak numbers and related inconveniences, given that nothing has changed or will be changing in the near-term. Not helping our precious coddled tourism, with restaurants and hotels impacted by these boil-water accommodations, before getting to those actual invested residents living, breathing, buying, and dying here on a full-time, round-the-clock basis.
Illegal workers
Re: Undocumented workers 12/9 Speak Out: There you go again, saying that the Illegals work cheap. Do you own an agricultural business and employ Illegals to fatten your pockets? Freeloaders drawing government checks and are able-bodied can work or starve — simple!
Missed opportunity
The progressive wing of the Democratic Party has been even more outspoken. A spokesman for the progressive group Justice Democrats said, “This is one of the lamest of lame ducks we’ve seen with the Democratic Administration, a massive missed opportunity.”
Missing leadership
America has not had true leadership this entire century, 2000-2024, and 2025 doesn't look promising either. It's been a century of political hissy fits.
World fears Donald Trump
Syria and the Middle East tinder box has been lit. The world is rumored to fear Trump — there are no world conflicts while he is the president. America, and the world, will see.
J6 pardon
How can President-elect Donald Trump Pardon the Jan. 6 "rioters" after some plead guilty and some assaulted the police ?
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.