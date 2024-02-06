Speak Out: Will America's next renaissance begin with Donald Trump?

The Speak Out column allows readers to voice their opinions on topics important to them. Comments are meant to be short in nature. There is no guarantee that a comment will appear in print or online. We encourage positive comments, especially those that mark local accomplishments and acts of grace. To submit a comment, go to: Submit Speak Out comment.

American Renaissance

January 20, 2025 will be the end of America's Dark Age and the beginning of America's Renaissance Age!

Trump on the way

Americans believe they are safe now with Trump and crew days from being in charge. That is a false belief due. Watch your back.

Trade wars

Trump’s first tariff trade war cost American soybean farmers $11 billion as shipments to China dropped 79% in the first two years of Trump’s policies. Trump does not take no for an answer and will likely double down. Cotton also got hit by these policies and will likely have to endure these trade wars again.

Does character count?

Recent times have shown that character no longer counts in American politics, if it ever did. I am very interested now to watch the next four years unfold. I suspect it will be The Apprentice repeat. At least it will be entertaining.

Downward trend

Everything going in the right direction, which ironically is down. The path forward is first downwards to the bottom to be humbled to the point of appreciation for all of our blessings and only then can the USA have a choice to rise again or not.

Flowers column

Christine Flowers has a great article on aging. Great columnist.

Bond and water vote

This will be interesting when in April of 2026 Cape Girardeau voters will possibly be voting on a $32 million school district bond and another water rate increase vote. This is what procrastination does.