Speak Out: Will America's next renaissance begin with Donald Trump?

American Renaissance
January 20, 2025 will be the end of America's Dark Age and the beginning of America's Renaissance Age!
Trump on the way
Americans believe they are safe now with Trump and crew days from being in charge. That is a false belief due. Watch your back.
Trade wars
Trump’s first tariff trade war cost American soybean farmers $11 billion as shipments to China dropped 79% in the first two years of Trump’s policies. Trump does not take no for an answer and will likely double down. Cotton also got hit by these policies and will likely have to endure these trade wars again.
Does character count?
Recent times have shown that character no longer counts in American politics, if it ever did. I am very interested now to watch the next four years unfold. I suspect it will be The Apprentice repeat. At least it will be entertaining.
Downward trend
Everything going in the right direction, which ironically is down. The path forward is first downwards to the bottom to be humbled to the point of appreciation for all of our blessings and only then can the USA have a choice to rise again or not.
Flowers column
Christine Flowers has a great article on aging. Great columnist.
Bond and water vote
This will be interesting when in April of 2026 Cape Girardeau voters will possibly be voting on a $32 million school district bond and another water rate increase vote. This is what procrastination does.
Trump's prerogative
To those who complain about Trump wanting to fire the FBI Director Cristopher Wray, he has the right to do so. Wikipedia: "The director of the FBI can be removed from office by the president of the United States. After removal and until a replacement is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, the deputy director automatically acts in the role.”
Sanctuary city
Just heard that the City of San Diego is now a "Super Sanctuary City". Well then, send all of the Illegals there and let that fine city take care of them!
I side with the box of rocks
I have to ask myself how anyone in their right mind can question Trump's option to pardon non-violent Jan. 6 protestors and look the other way when Biden pardons his son, who is ready for sentencing for crimes he actually committed. And as far as Trump being dumb as a box of rocks, he has business sense to know how free enterprise works and he was elected president by a majority, so I will follow that box of rocks majority any day compared to the most corrupt first family the White House has ever had with the Biden pay-to-play clan. Keep the meltdown going, it’s entertaining!
Guilty or not?
Earlier last week Bill Clinton was saying that Hillary Clinton email charge was completely blown out of proportion and now I see he would be receptive to Biden pardoning Hillary? Which is it Bill, was she guilty or not? What a joke!
Surrounded by reality
Washington, D.C. is a 48-mile area surrounded by reality.
Meltdown insecurity
Everyone has their own perception of reality. Accusing non-partisan Americans' concerns as a "meltdown" every day, as if "meltdown" is slinging the truth, is not. It's just an insecure perception of reality.
No kings
George Washington was the first and last to say "no" when asked to be the king. This is about to change.
Syria's weapons
So who has Syria's chemical weapons now and where have they gone?
