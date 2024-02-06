Lowry: Trump's strong start

It's not 2016 again.

President-elect Donald Trump is off to a strong start with markedly fewer obstructions than the last time he won.

In football terms, he has a lot of green space ahead of him. In nautical terms, it's plain sailing. In political terms, it might not be a honeymoon, but no one is throwing any furniture, either.

Naturally, there are all sorts of potential pitfalls. Some of Trump's more controversial cabinet picks could, if confirmed, blow up once they are in place. (Does anyone believe that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s tenure at the Department of Health and Human Services will be smooth and uneventful?) Republicans only have two votes to spare in the House. Events will take a hand, and so will Trump's mercurial nature.

We are in a much different place than eight years ago, though. When Trump won in 2016, the shock to the system was so great that the body politic reacted fiercely and reflexively. Trump was treated as a virus and every antibody attacked him, from activists in the street to the director of the FBI.

This time, the reaction is much more muted. Despite all the fevered warnings of an existential threat to democracy, when former top Kamala Harris advisers did an election post-mortem on the podcast "Pod Save America," they talked about how they could do better next time – in other words, there will be a next time.

Despite the insistence of his enemies that Trump can't be "normalized," he's been an inescapable fixture of American politics for about a decade now, with at least another four years ahead (he could well continue to dominate the Republican Party even after his second term ends).

Like it or not, Trump is mainstream. He shows up at those most American events – football games and MMA fights – and gets applause. He eats McDonald's. He himself is part of the pop culture.