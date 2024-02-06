All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionDecember 12, 2024

Our Opinion: Time to turn the page to winter sports

As fall sports wrap up, attention shifts to winter competitions. High school basketball, wrestling, and swimming take center stage, while SEMO's basketball teams aim to improve during their homestand.

The Editorial Board

As fall turns to winter and football, soccer and volleyball seasons come to a close, Athletes, coaches and sports fans move indoors and turn their attention to other kinds of competition.

At the high school level, basketball, wrestling and girls swimming and diving are taking center stage. Collegiately, add gymnastics to the mix.

The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks men’s and women’s basketball teams are off to slow starts in the early season.

Brad Korn is in his fifth season as coach of the men’s squad, and they stand at 3-6. With six transfers and one freshman on the team, it may take a while for them to work things out.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Briley Palmer is the women’s new coach, and her hardwood roots run deep in the region. A Farmington native who led her high school team to the final four in the state tournament, Palmer came to SEMO from Mineral Area College. The team has started the season 1-6.

Both teams may be able to get their footing during an upcoming four-game homestand at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. For the men: Saint Mary of the Woods, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15; Eastern Illinois, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and Westminster, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. The women: Missouri State, 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16; Eastern Illinois, 5:15 p.m., Dec. 19; SIU-Edwardsville, 1:30 p.m., Dec. 21; and William Woods, noon Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Ashley Lawson is in her seventh year as head coach of the Redhawks gymnastics program. The teams have been competitive regionally and nationally under her guidance. Their season kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Mizzou.

This time of year is chock full of high school basketball tournaments, and one that’s particularly important to us is the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Every year, the tournament kicks off the day after Christmas at the Show Me Center and features a week of intense games among 16 area teams. This year, Jackson earned the top seed, followed by Cape Girardeau Central, Charleston and Notre Dame. We look forward to seeing you there all week, from tip-off on Thursday, Dec. 26, through the final games Monday, Dec. 30.

We wish for successful and safe seasons for all our area teams and look forward to visiting as many gyms as we can get to over the next few months.

Story Tags
Editorial
Advertisement
Related
OpinionDec. 12
Goldberg: The headlines said Amnesty International accused I...
OpinionDec. 12
Prayer 12-12-24
OpinionDec. 11
Speak Out: Readers voice concerns over infrastructure, immig...
OpinionDec. 11
Flowers: Just a woman embracing her age

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 12-11-24
OpinionDec. 11
Prayer 12-11-24
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
OpinionDec. 10
Our Opinion: Take steps to protect cellphone data from prying eyes
Lowry: Trump's strong start
OpinionDec. 10
Lowry: Trump's strong start
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
OpinionDec. 10
Smith: Hunter Biden pardon was a shameless cover-up
Prayer 12-10-24
OpinionDec. 10
Prayer 12-10-24
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
OpinionDec. 9
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on pardons, promises and political drama
Reagan: The fun is never gone on Fox
OpinionDec. 9
Reagan: The fun is never gone on Fox
De Rugy: End the IRS's worldwide tax grab
OpinionDec. 9
De Rugy: End the IRS's worldwide tax grab
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy