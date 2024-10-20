On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.

Patrick Mahomes is having his worst season statistically and the Chiefs keep losing playmakers to injuries.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions are 6-0 anyway.

Kansas City is the NFL’s only unbeaten team following an ugly 28-18 victory over San Francisco in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday that looked more like a preseason game.

Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP, threw two picks and posted a career-worst 44.4 passer rating against the 49ers, but he made enough plays, including a nifty 33-yard run, to lead the Chiefs to their 12th straight win, dating to last year.

Mahomes has more interceptions (eight) than touchdowns (six) this season and a career-low 82.5 passer rating. But a stingy defense and a strong run game has led the way for Kansas City, which lost cornerback Jaylen Watson and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to injuries in the latest win.

The Chiefs already are without No. 1 receiver Rashee Rice and top running back Isiah Pacheco, plus Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has yet to play.

Still, the Chiefs continue winning. It’s a testament to coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

“It’s about us getting better throughout the year and how we can keep getting better from our previous game to now,” Travis Kelce said. “There’s a lot of doubters in terms of what we can do offensively right now with the guys that we’ve got and I think we showed everybody that we can put up points today.”

Unlike Kansas City, Brock Purdy and the 49ers (3-4) haven’t overcome a slew of injuries to several key players. They’ve been inconsistent, mistake-prone and hardly resemble the team that reached the NFC title game each of the past three seasons.

Purdy tossed three interceptions against Kansas City and had a career-worst 36.7 passer rating.

Now, the 49ers have to deal with another major blow. Receiver Brandon Aiyuk sustained a knee injury that coach Kyle Shanahan fears is a season-ending torn ligament. Deebo Samuel was limited to four snaps against Kansas City because of an illness and Jauan Jennings was sidelined with a hip injury. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey hasn’t played this season.

“Is there more pressure for me to put on a Superman cape and do more? No,” Purdy said. “I think who we have and the players that we have that step up in those positions, they’ve done a great job and we have a lot of talent in my eyes. That’s on me and we’ll just all continue to grow and fight on this journey together.”