Mizzou coverage
As a Mizzou fan, I just want to say thanks for covering its football on semissourian.com. Over the years I've wondered why you didn't do that. There are a lot of Tigers fans here. I'm not the only one who's noticed the much better coverage. Your new site is so much better. So much better sports.
No laughing matter
Most of the time when you see a picture of abortion rights supporters they are either laughing or smiling. What is there to smile about when you are killing helpless babies? These people need our prayers. They are led by the mindset of using abortion for birth control, for unplanned pregnancies that occur because individuals aren’t smart enough to plan.
Trump on Univision
Trump not only flopped in his Univision interview but had to endure an audience member telling him to his face he wasn’t voting for him because he neglected his presidential duties on Jan. 6. This is how many undecided voters feel about him as election day approaches.
No influence
If you get to thinking you’re a person of some influence, try ordering somebody else’s dog around.
Father of IVF?
If Trump is the father of IVF, then I’m the father of rock ‘n roll, computer technology, rocket science, combustion engines and the Veg-o-Matic!
Gridlock
Unfortunately, a moderating Congress will neutralize the extreme policy desires of whichever presidential candidate wins and drag out the slow grinding descent of the country. Lord, please give us the patience to weather what’s ahead.
'Vote no' campaigns
This is not a political endorsement. It is a comment. I am personally offended by all the “vote no” campaigns. I’m old enough to be a senior citizen. I think I have a good moral compass. I was raised religiously conservative. I am capable of making decisions. I resent being told I don’t have the right to make decisions about my well-being.
Amendment 3 too extreme
The pro-amendment 3 people only needed to ask for voters to approve to add incest and rape as reasons for abortion and it would probably go through, but they had to go for the extreme, so no go.
Harris/Trump co-presidency
If only Harris and Trump could be co-presidents they could accelerate this slow grinding descent to the bottom. Each has different giveaways.
America's debt problem
Ask any person if would they buy common stock shares on margin and most would immediately say no. Ironically this is what America is doing with the national debt. Borrowing to live lavishly today leaving the next generation to repair the destruction. But we still love you, grandchildren.
Amendment 3
How can anti-Amendment 3 signs claim that a no vote will "Protect Girls, Women, & Babies"? Actually, the one-size-fits-all abortion bans being passed by state legislatures have already endangered the lives of girls and women: an 11-year-old girl forced to carry her molester-stepfather's baby; a pregnant woman, whose water broke and was bleeding out, turned away by an emergency room, for fear they would be prosecuted. This is the ugly face of government overreach.
Negative people
Stay away from negative people. They have a problem for every solution.
