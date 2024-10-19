Mizzou coverage

As a Mizzou fan, I just want to say thanks for covering its football on semissourian.com. Over the years I've wondered why you didn't do that. There are a lot of Tigers fans here. I'm not the only one who's noticed the much better coverage. Your new site is so much better. So much better sports.

No laughing matter

Most of the time when you see a picture of abortion rights supporters they are either laughing or smiling. What is there to smile about when you are killing helpless babies? These people need our prayers. They are led by the mindset of using abortion for birth control, for unplanned pregnancies that occur because individuals aren’t smart enough to plan.

Trump on Univision

Trump not only flopped in his Univision interview but had to endure an audience member telling him to his face he wasn’t voting for him because he neglected his presidential duties on Jan. 6. This is how many undecided voters feel about him as election day approaches.

No influence

If you get to thinking you’re a person of some influence, try ordering somebody else’s dog around.

Father of IVF?

If Trump is the father of IVF, then I’m the father of rock ‘n roll, computer technology, rocket science, combustion engines and the Veg-o-Matic!

Gridlock

Unfortunately, a moderating Congress will neutralize the extreme policy desires of whichever presidential candidate wins and drag out the slow grinding descent of the country. Lord, please give us the patience to weather what’s ahead.