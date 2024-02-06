Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87

Dale Nitschke, former president of Southeast Missouri State University, and his wife, Linda, both died unexpectedly within the last week. Dale, 87, who had been hospitalized for a routine infection, died early Thursday, Oct. 17. Linda passed Saturday, Oct. 12. Their daughter-in-law shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

During his tenure as SEMO president from 1996 to 1999, Dale Nitzschke spearheaded initiatives that expanded the university’s regional footprint and positioned it as a leader in technology-driven education. His efforts were instrumental in securing significant state and private funding for major projects, including the development of the Polytechnic Institute and Cape Girardeau's River Campus, which now serves as the hub for the university’s School of Visual and Performing Arts.

Nitzschke’s tenure saw the university expand its physical presence with new higher education centers in Sikeston and Kennett, catering to underserved parts of Missouri’s Bootheel region. On the main campus, he oversaw the completion of Robert A. Dempster Hall, home to the business school, and the renovation of several facilities, including Carnahan Hall and Towers Residence Hall.