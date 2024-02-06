All sections
EducationOctober 19, 2024

Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke dies at 87

Former SEMO president Dale Nitzschke, 87, and his wife Linda passed away unexpectedly this week. Dale, who led SEMO from 1996-1999, expanded the university's reach and advanced tech-driven education.

Southeast Missourian
Dr. Dale F. Nitzschke served as president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1996-1999. He died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.
Dr. Dale F. Nitzschke served as president of Southeast Missouri State University from 1996-1999. He died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Southeast Missouri State University

Dale Nitschke, former president of Southeast Missouri State University, and his wife, Linda, both died unexpectedly within the last week. Dale, 87, who had been hospitalized for a routine infection, died early Thursday, Oct. 17. Linda passed Saturday, Oct. 12. Their daughter-in-law shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

During his tenure as SEMO president from 1996 to 1999, Dale Nitzschke spearheaded initiatives that expanded the university’s regional footprint and positioned it as a leader in technology-driven education. His efforts were instrumental in securing significant state and private funding for major projects, including the development of the Polytechnic Institute and Cape Girardeau's River Campus, which now serves as the hub for the university’s School of Visual and Performing Arts.

Nitzschke’s tenure saw the university expand its physical presence with new higher education centers in Sikeston and Kennett, catering to underserved parts of Missouri’s Bootheel region. On the main campus, he oversaw the completion of Robert A. Dempster Hall, home to the business school, and the renovation of several facilities, including Carnahan Hall and Towers Residence Hall.

Emphasizing regional outreach and technological advancement, Nitzschke launched initiatives like SEE-NET, a telecommunications network for remote instruction, and led the creation of the Southeast Missouri Educational Consortium, fostering collaboration among five regional institutions. His tenure was marked by a new strategic plan and multi-million-dollar fundraising campaign.

Following his time as president, Nitzschke served as chancellor for development of the River Campus and Polytechnic Institute and was a lobbyist for the university.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

