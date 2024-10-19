All sections
CommunityOctober 19, 2024

Adopt Shelly 10-19-24

Meet Shelly, a sweet 4-year-old pup looking for a loving home. Visit 359 Cree Lane near Jackson to meet Shelly and other pets in need of adoption. Open daily, 8 a.m. to noon.

Shelly is about 4 years old. She is a sweet girl who was found with a matching dog we assumed was her mom. She is selective now with other dogs. If you have room in your heart and home for Shelly or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.

