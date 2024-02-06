Hi y’all! I hope everyone had a fantastic end of summer and that you are enjoying the fall temperatures and colors as much as I am. It is impossible not to love this amazing state in the fall, especially if you are a fan of the outdoors and are able to spend some of your time hunting, fishing or hiking Missouri’s spectacular nature areas.
Nov. 5 is right around the corner, and in addition to the many local, state and national candidates we have to choose between as we participate in the democratic process, Missourians will also decide whether several new laws will be enshrined in the state Constitution. Over the next few weeks, I will be sharing more about these ballot measures.
Two years ago, the United State Supreme Court decided in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn the decadeslong precedent of Roe v. Wade, moving the regulation of abortions from the federal government to the states. Missouri quickly became one of the first states to ban abortions except in cases of a medical emergency. Since that time, the people of Missouri have also showed where they stand by consistently electing pro-life officials.
Enter Amendment 3. This allegedly citizen-led initiative petition ballot measure would, simply put, overturn Missouri’s complete ban on abortions and undo years of progress toward making Missouri 100% pro-life. I use the word allegedly because, while I understand there are a large number of citizens who want to make abortion legal again, I believe the primary reason this issue will be on this ballot is because of an immense amount of out-of-state, special interest group funding driving a dangerous agenda in conservative states.
Regardless of your position on this issue, or any of the issues facing us this November, we can all agree that Missourians deserve a constitution and a set of laws that reflect the values, desires and best interests of the people of this state. Our lives — and more importantly the lives of unborn children — should not be dictated by the whims of whichever interest group is quickest to open its checkbook.
My record is clear on this issue. My belief that life begins at conception has not wavered. I have cast every vote in defense of the unborn whenever the issue has come up in the Missouri House of Representatives or Senate. Now it is time for all of us to stand up, show them where Missouri stands on this issue once and for all, and protect the lives of the most innocent.
Holly Thompson Rehder is the state senator for District 27 in the Missouri General Assembly.
