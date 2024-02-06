Domestic violence is a public health crisis that plays out in silence and shadows, under long sleeves and behind sunglasses.

It affects victims’ minds and bodies. It devastates families. And the trauma it produces occurs in relationships regardless of culture, race, religion or socioeconomic status. Yet the issue is not often discussed unless it plays out through the legal process, if it ever comes to that.

Many victims are afraid to speak. Many fear leaving their abusers; some — including children and the elderly — are unable to defend themselves.

Safe House of Southeast Missouri is the primary local organization that helps abuse victims when they reach their breaking point. Even it operates with a certain amount of anonymity, as it’s not publicly disclosed, for safety reasons, where the boarding facility is located.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Safe House is coming off its largest fundraising event of the year — the VintageNOW Fashion Show, which raised $169,500 in net proceeds. The increasingly popular event also elevates the Safe House’s mission and profile into the public eye.

Domestic abuse, however, happens year-round and perpetually across the country.

The National Institutes of Health estimates that family and domestic health violence affects 10 million people every year in the United States. That’s 36 times more people than those who are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. That’s 3.6 million more people than are involved in vehicle crashes. You’d need 217 facilities the size of Busch Stadium to hold all of the abused people.

The NIH states that as many as one in four women and one in nine men are victims of domestic violence. But only a fraction of domestic abuse cases are brought to the attention of authorities.

For example, Safe House of Southeast Missouri provided criminal justice support and advocacy contacts to more than 800 abuse victims last fiscal year; it provided 985 adults and 73 children with individual counseling sessions. Its hotline took 967 calls. But the Cape Girardeau Police Department reported 312 domestic violence victims in 2023; the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office counted 74; Jackson counted 94; and the Bollinger County reported 47, all numbers derived from a Missouri online crime database. Those numbers indicate that perhaps a majority of victims do not seek criminal accountability for their abusers. And the Safe House numbers do not represent all abuse victims, only those who reach out and receive services.

Safe House has grown over the years. The organization provides many services, but as its name implies, it is most known for its housing facility. The boarding facility, which is almost always near full capacity, can hold 32 people after an expansion in 2019; and it can house more than just women. For example, it’s set up in such a way that teenage boys can stay without triggering fears for women recently abused by men; it’s also handicap accessible. The Safe House sometimes provides housing to elderly abuse victims who can be susceptible to abuse because of their physical limitations.

In 2023, the Safe House opened a new outreach facility and thrift shop at 2350 Independence in Cape Girardeau.

Jessica Hill, who has been with the Safe House organization for 10 years in different capacities and is the current executive director, said she has seen the number of hotline calls more than double during her tenure. But there is a silver lining to that data: more people are becoming aware that help exists for abuse victims.

Jessica Hill, executive director of the Safe House of Southeast Missouri Submitted

“I think we’re seeing three things,” Hill said. “I definitely believe that domestic violence is on the rise. … Two, is there’s greater awareness of the Safe House in our community and the services we provide. And then three is the fact that we have increased our capacity very intentionally over the last 10 years, and so we’re able to help. And so I think that’s those all combined to show that our numbers continue to grow.”