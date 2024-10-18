Get in the Halloween spirit with these thrilling local activities

• Join Negative WHIPLASH, LÖRD KIRBY RÄY AND FRIENDS and KILLCAM at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, for the Halloween Underground. This event will include a $5 donation at the door with all proceeds going to support The Tailor Institute. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Spectrum Record Lounge's Parker and Travis will be behind the bar keeping those attending well-hydrated. There will be prizes for the "funkiest and fiercest getups" in the costume contest.

• The Signal Event Center, 113 S. Main St., in Chaffee will be hosting a Halloween Bash from noon to 3 p.m. Their event page says to think early 2000s classroom Halloween party — classic mummy wrap game, bobbing for apples and much more. All proceeds will go to local families in need during Christmas. Tickets and more information about the event can be found at thesignaleventcenter.com.

• GenX will be having its Halloween Bash at Red Star Grill/Century Casino from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Costumes, masks, face paint and wigs are welcome to Red Star Grill, however, entrance to gaming floor will be denied due to distortion of identity. No weapons of any kind (either real or a facsimile thereof). Masks, face-paint, wigs, hair, hats, or make up that conceals or distorts identity may not be worn on the gaming floor. Costumes are to be appropriate in length and not obscene or profane.

• Cape Martial Arts will be holding its fourth annual community Halloween event from 4 to 7 p.m. This year’s theme is Beetlejuice. This event is appropriate for all ages. There will be games and activities for all, free candy, goody bags for the first 100 in attendance and a haunted ninja course. This is a free community event, however, registration is required to control space.

• Connection Point in Jackson will be holding a Fall-O-Ween Jesus trunk or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be lots of goodies and candy, character meet-and-greets and food trucks.

• Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation service will be holding a pumpkin dive at Jefferson pool. Attendees will search for pumpkins in the pool. Pumpkins will be numbered and correspond with candy and prizes. One parent can be in the water with their child. Don't forget goggles and a bag or container to collect pumpkins. Ages 5 and younger will dive at 10 a.m; ages 6-10 dive at 11 a.m. This event is $5 per child. Register online at www.cityofcape.org/aquaticevents. For more information, contact Robert at rshanahan@cityofcape.org.

• Crisp Museum will host events from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. Join in on the weekend family fun of making a misfit rag monster, painting a wooden pumpkin, completing the scavenger hunt challenge, coloring some spooky pages, watching a Halloween cartoon movie in the theatre, or carving your own pumpkin with supplied tools This is a family event is free and for all ages.

• MoMo’s Favorite Treats, 129 S. High St. in Jackson will be holding a spooky cookie class from 6 to 7 p.m. Learn how to decorate spooky sugar cookies. Participants will get get eight cookies to decorate and take home, plus a gift. All the tools to decorate and supplies with be provided. There will be snacks as well. Tickets are $55. Message MoMo’s to purchase tickets.

• Kelly Hawks Band is hosting its second annual Fall Festival with activities for the entire family from 3 to 7 p.m. This festival will include face paintings, carnival games, video games, trick or treating, a bounce house, concession stands and a haunted hallway. Tickets for the activities are $1 for each ticket or an armband for $25 for unlimited play. Haunted hallway and concessions are sold separately. All proceeds help support the students on the way to their next band trip.

Sunday, October 27

• St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Jackson will be holding a trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. This event is open to the public and welcomes everyone. There will be a costume party at 6 p.m.