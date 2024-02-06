Cape Central Academy opened its doors to students for the first time at its new location Monday, Oct. 21.

After nearly two years since Cape Girardeau Public Schools announced the purchase of the former Red Star Baptist Church building at 1301 N. Main St., students walked the halls and attended classes in their own dedicated space.

The district purchased the building for $350,000 in December 2022 to act as Central Academy's new home after it had outgrown its previous classrooms located at the district’s administration offices. Those classrooms will now house CGPS's early childhood program. After officials had to push the start date back due to delays in the renovation schedule, classes are now able to take place.

“At the time, what we were looking for was a new space that we could give Central Academy a better facility to better facilitate their kids in the curriculum that they were teaching,” district assistant superintendent of support services Josh Crowell said. “Our current location just didn't work for that. It had just outgrown what it was able to hold.”

Administrators, teachers and other staff members shared their enthusiasm for beginning classes on Monday as they started moving into the new building on Friday, Oct. 18.

“It's a blessing, that’s really what it is,” Central Academy transition coordinator Stephen Hemby said. “The space is something that was needed, and to be able to come to a new part of Cape, put a district building here, and then get kids from this part of town into the building, along with our other Academy kids, it’s just a great feeling. To be in a new building, having to learn new routines, new schedules and all that stuff is something that I think our kids are looking forward to.”