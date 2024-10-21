Reagan: Kamala shows America how much she hates Trump

It’s the usual partisan story.

Folks who love Kamala Harris and hate Donald Trump thought she did fine in her interview with evil Bret Baier on Fox.

Folks who love Trump and hate Kamala thought she was the same unqualified presidential candidate they’ve been watching for three months.

But anyone in the middle, any truly independent or still undecided voter watching Fox, would have been left thinking a bunch of negative things about Harris.

She didn’t look or act the least bit presidential. She recited her usual platitudes. She said nothing new or newsworthy or profound.

She dodged Baier’s opening questions about her responsibility for the millions of illegal immigrants who’ve poured across our open Southern border under her watch.

She doubled down on her claim that Joe Biden’s body and brain were as sharp as ever.

About the only thing she did well was repeatedly pivot and attack Trump as a dictator and the source of all that ails America — as if he’s been the one who’s been in charge the last four years.

I’m no head doctor, but Kamala showed symptoms of serious Trump Derangement Syndrome.

A terrible mental disease, TDS blinds you and is known to make you hate Trump more than you love your country. Its lingering side-effects explain a lot about why Kamala is so out of touch with reality.

It apparently has made her forget that Trump was already president for four years — and didn’t throw his opponents in jail, try to destroy democracy or start any new wars.

It also has made her forget that when he was in office the economy was chugging along, unemployment was low and inflation was 2% a year.

Best of all, our southern border was not wide open so that millions of unvetted illegal immigrants could stream into our big cities like New York or overwhelm small towns like Springfield, Ohio.

It was too bad the Fox interview was cut so short — deliberately — by Kamala’s nervous handlers, who were offscreen and wanted to stop the beating she was taking.

Baier no doubt had many other hard questions to ask about things like her party’s internal “coup” that kicked Joe Biden into retirement, FEMA’s recent failures and some of the lies and super-wokism of Gov. Tim Walz, her terrible VP choice.