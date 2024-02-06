The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor

“I am very excited to be joining Crystal on The Breakfast Show,” Clark said in a news release. “Alayna is leaving some big shoes to fill, but I am eager to continue learning and growing as a journalist. I can’t wait to greet the Heartland every morning on The Breakfast Show, even if it will require some extra caffeine.”

The Breakfast Show is one of the longest-running local newscasts, airing since shortly after KFVS12 launched in 1954.

“Nicki's energy and excitement about the Heartland will be a great addition to Crystal, Brian Alworth and the rest of the morning crew and will get everyone's day started with a smile,” the station’s news director Roger Seay said in a news release. "She is a talented First Alert investigator who knows how to deliver the top story of the day.”

