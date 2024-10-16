Senior Center Menus for Oct. 21-25

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Beef shells and sauce pasta bake or broccoli cheese soup with half sandwich, Italian peas, garden salad, whole-grain garlic bread and citrus fruit salad or blonde brownie.
Tuesday: Ham slice or glazed chicken breast, sweet potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain bread slice and chilled tropical fruit or coconut delight.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken with rice or beans, sausage and rice, Asian-blend veggies, buttered corn, whole-grain bread slice and chilled pineapple or orange-poke cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Swiss steak, spinach salad, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and chilled peaches or cranberry crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or meatball sub on bun, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and cinnamon applesauce or glazed applesauce cake.
Jackson
Monday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll and peaches or ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie or barbecued riblet on bun, beets, coleslaw, roll and pears.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or sloppy Joe on bun, oven-fried potatoes with onions, spinach, cornbread and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Ground-beef stew or chicken-vegetable soup, winter-blend veggies, biscuit or crackers and Mandarin oranges or cherry cobbler.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or cheeseburger on bun, coleslaw, wedges, roll and applesauce or cake.
