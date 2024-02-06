All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessOctober 21, 2024

Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist

Saint Francis Healthcare System welcomes Kristen Horn, a board-certified gastroenterology specialist, to Cape Gastroenterology Specialists in Cape Girardeau.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Kristen Horn
Kristen Horn

Kristen Horn has become the latest to work at Cape Gastroenterology Specialists, a Saint Francis Healthcare System medical partner.

Horn graduated from Maryville University in St. Louis in 2023. She is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with a specialization in gastroenterology.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Gastroenterology Specialists is located at 28 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy