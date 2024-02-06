Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology specialist

Kristen Horn has become the latest to work at Cape Gastroenterology Specialists, a Saint Francis Healthcare System medical partner.
Horn graduated from Maryville University in St. Louis in 2023. She is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with a specialization in gastroenterology.
Cape Gastroenterology Specialists is located at 28 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
