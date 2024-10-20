All sections
SportsOctober 22, 2024

Missouri media rankings, Oct. 21: Marionville drops; St. Vincent claims crown

With just one week left in the regular season, months worth of persistence has finally paid off for one local squad.

Cole Lee
St. Vincent’s Nick Buchheit winds up deep during a game between the Grandview Eagles and the St. Vincent Indians on Friday, Oct. 18, at Grandview High School in Hillsboro.
St. Vincent's Nick Buchheit winds up deep during a game between the Grandview Eagles and the St. Vincent Indians on Friday, Oct. 18, at Grandview High School in Hillsboro.Cole Lee ~ clee@semoball.com

With just one week left in the regular season, months worth of persistence has finally paid off for one local squad.

After two months of sitting at the No. 2 spot, St. Vincent has finally risen to take the crown of No. 1 in Class 1 from reigning state champion Marionville.

The battles of unbeatens at the top of the poll has brought some interesting moments in that time, but the Indians’ dreams of a state title are starting to come into view entering the postseason.

Similarly in Class 3, Dexter maintains its position as the No. 3 team in Class 3, throttling Park Hills Central to earn a little more respect.

The Rebels maintained their ranked status, coming in at the bottom of the poll in a T-9 position.

Caruthersville stayed ranked No. 7 in Class 2, hitting a plateau after rising multiple spots in each of the prior two weeks.

Finally, in Class 5, Cape Central kept its position at No. 8 in the latest poll after dismantling Lift For Life at home last week, one of its top wins of the year.

Cape Central shares a district with Cardinal Ritter, the only team to be named a unanimous No. 1 this week, though Class 2 was close.

After Valle Catholic clobbered No. 2 Bowling Green in a two against three road matchup, the Warriors rose to that same position and even received a first-place vote.

That, of course, is good news for St. Vincent fans after the Indians managed a decisive win in their annual rivalry game at Valle back in Week 2.

Jackson, now 6-2, continues to go without receiving votes. District mate Seckman rose to No. 7, while the Indians passed Lindbergh in the district standings after a Flyer loss.

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star-Journal; Anthony Crane, KQ2 St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, NEMOPressbox.com; Cole Lee, semoball.com; Paul Halfacre, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Class 6

Rank, team, rec., pts., LW

1. CBC (5), 7-1, 84, 1

2. Nixa (3), 8-0, 80, 2

3. Lee’s Summit North (1), 8-0, 79, 3

4. Blue Springs South, 6-2, 55, 5

5. Lee’s Summit, 7-1, 51, 6

6. De Smet, 7-1, 49, 4

7. Seckman, 8-0, 37, 8

8. Columbia Rock Bridge, 7-1, 20, 9

9. Park Hill, 6-2, 20, 10

10. Troy Buchanan, 8-0, 10, NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Rockhurst

Also receiving votes: Liberty (5-3), 6; Liberty North (5-3), 3; Rockhurst (5-3), 1

Class 5

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 7-0, 90, 1

2. Platte County, 8-0, 81, 2

3. St. Pius X, 7-1, 69, 3

4. Jefferson City Helias, 7-1, 60, T4

T5. Carthage, 7-1, 49, T4

T5. Eureka, 8-0, 49, 6

7. Branson, 8-0, 39, 7

8. Cape Central, 7-1, 30, 8

9. Ft. Zumwalt North, 8-0, 12, NR

10. Hazelwood East, 7-1, 9, 10

Dropped out: No. 9 Grain Valley

Also receiving votes: Fort Osage (5-3) 5; Republic (6-2), 2

Class 4

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Lutheran North (7), 7-1, 88, 1

2. Kearney (2), 8-0, 83, 2

3. Kirksville, 8-0, 66, 3

4. Smithville, 6-2, 59, 4

5. Warrenton, 8-0, 48, 5

6. Nevada, 7-1, 39, 6

7. Hannibal, 5-3, 35, T7

8. Warrensburg, 7-1, 32, T7

9. Savannah, 6-2, 22, 9

10. School of the Osage, 7-1, 11, 10

Also receiving votes: Pleasant Hill (6-2), 7; Festus (7-1), 4; Parkway North (6-2), 1

Class 3

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Blair Oaks (7), 7-1, 88, 1

2. Seneca (2), 8-0, 83, 2

3. Dexter, 8-0, 70, 3

4. St. Francis Borgia, 8-0, 63, 4

5. Strafford, 8-0, 52, 7

6. Mt. Vernon, 6-2, 49, 5

7. Boonville, 6-2, 28, NR

8. John Burroughs, 6-2, 18, NR

T9. Maryville, 4-4, 8, 6

T9. Park Hills Central, 5-3, 8, 9

Dropped out: No. 8 Southern Boone, No. 10 Lift for Life

Also receiving votes: Southern Boone (5-3), 7; Knob Noster (6-2), 6; Mountain Grove (5-3), 6; St. Michael (5-3), 5; Lift for Life (4-4), 4

Class 2

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Fair Grove (8), 8-0, 89, 1

2. Valle Catholic (1), 7-1, 82, 3

3. Warsaw, 8-0, 72, 4

4. Bowling Green, 7-1, 61, 2

5. Lafayette County, 7-1, 49, 5

6. Mid Buchanan, 8-0, 38, 6

7. Caruthersville. 7-1, 24, 7

8. Brookfield, 8-0, 21, 8

9. Mountain View-Liberty, 6-2, 15, 10

10. Pembroke Hill, 8-0, 14, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 South Shelby

Also receiving votes: South Shelby (7-1), 13; Centralia (6-2), 11; Lamar (5-3), 6

Class 1

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. St. Vincent (5), 8-0, 86, 2

2. Marionville (4), 8-0, 83, 1

3. Adrian, 7-1, 74, 3

4. Tipton, 7-1, 63, 4

5. Ash Grove, 6-2, 40, 7

6. Windsor, 6-2, 37, 5

T7. Salisbury, 7-1, 34, 9

T7. Van-Far, 6-2, 34, 6

9. Westran, 6-2, 20, 10

10. Milan, 5-3, 16, 8

Also receiving votes: Cass Midway (4-4), 3; Putnam County (5-3), 3; Penney (4-4), 2

