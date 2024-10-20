With just one week left in the regular season, months worth of persistence has finally paid off for one local squad.
After two months of sitting at the No. 2 spot, St. Vincent has finally risen to take the crown of No. 1 in Class 1 from reigning state champion Marionville.
The battles of unbeatens at the top of the poll has brought some interesting moments in that time, but the Indians’ dreams of a state title are starting to come into view entering the postseason.
Similarly in Class 3, Dexter maintains its position as the No. 3 team in Class 3, throttling Park Hills Central to earn a little more respect.
The Rebels maintained their ranked status, coming in at the bottom of the poll in a T-9 position.
Caruthersville stayed ranked No. 7 in Class 2, hitting a plateau after rising multiple spots in each of the prior two weeks.
Finally, in Class 5, Cape Central kept its position at No. 8 in the latest poll after dismantling Lift For Life at home last week, one of its top wins of the year.
Cape Central shares a district with Cardinal Ritter, the only team to be named a unanimous No. 1 this week, though Class 2 was close.
After Valle Catholic clobbered No. 2 Bowling Green in a two against three road matchup, the Warriors rose to that same position and even received a first-place vote.
That, of course, is good news for St. Vincent fans after the Indians managed a decisive win in their annual rivalry game at Valle back in Week 2.
Jackson, now 6-2, continues to go without receiving votes. District mate Seckman rose to No. 7, while the Indians passed Lindbergh in the district standings after a Flyer loss.
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star-Journal; Anthony Crane, KQ2 St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, NEMOPressbox.com; Cole Lee, semoball.com; Paul Halfacre, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Class 6
Rank, team, rec., pts., LW
1. CBC (5), 7-1, 84, 1
2. Nixa (3), 8-0, 80, 2
3. Lee’s Summit North (1), 8-0, 79, 3
4. Blue Springs South, 6-2, 55, 5
5. Lee’s Summit, 7-1, 51, 6
6. De Smet, 7-1, 49, 4
7. Seckman, 8-0, 37, 8
8. Columbia Rock Bridge, 7-1, 20, 9
9. Park Hill, 6-2, 20, 10
10. Troy Buchanan, 8-0, 10, NR
Dropped out: No. 7 Rockhurst
Also receiving votes: Liberty (5-3), 6; Liberty North (5-3), 3; Rockhurst (5-3), 1
Class 5
Rank, team, rec., pts.
1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 7-0, 90, 1
2. Platte County, 8-0, 81, 2
3. St. Pius X, 7-1, 69, 3
4. Jefferson City Helias, 7-1, 60, T4
T5. Carthage, 7-1, 49, T4
T5. Eureka, 8-0, 49, 6
7. Branson, 8-0, 39, 7
8. Cape Central, 7-1, 30, 8
9. Ft. Zumwalt North, 8-0, 12, NR
10. Hazelwood East, 7-1, 9, 10
Dropped out: No. 9 Grain Valley
Also receiving votes: Fort Osage (5-3) 5; Republic (6-2), 2
Class 4
Rank, team, rec., pts.
1. Lutheran North (7), 7-1, 88, 1
2. Kearney (2), 8-0, 83, 2
3. Kirksville, 8-0, 66, 3
4. Smithville, 6-2, 59, 4
5. Warrenton, 8-0, 48, 5
6. Nevada, 7-1, 39, 6
7. Hannibal, 5-3, 35, T7
8. Warrensburg, 7-1, 32, T7
9. Savannah, 6-2, 22, 9
10. School of the Osage, 7-1, 11, 10
Also receiving votes: Pleasant Hill (6-2), 7; Festus (7-1), 4; Parkway North (6-2), 1
Class 3
Rank, team, rec., pts.
1. Blair Oaks (7), 7-1, 88, 1
2. Seneca (2), 8-0, 83, 2
3. Dexter, 8-0, 70, 3
4. St. Francis Borgia, 8-0, 63, 4
5. Strafford, 8-0, 52, 7
6. Mt. Vernon, 6-2, 49, 5
7. Boonville, 6-2, 28, NR
8. John Burroughs, 6-2, 18, NR
T9. Maryville, 4-4, 8, 6
T9. Park Hills Central, 5-3, 8, 9
Dropped out: No. 8 Southern Boone, No. 10 Lift for Life
Also receiving votes: Southern Boone (5-3), 7; Knob Noster (6-2), 6; Mountain Grove (5-3), 6; St. Michael (5-3), 5; Lift for Life (4-4), 4
Class 2
Rank, team, rec., pts.
1. Fair Grove (8), 8-0, 89, 1
2. Valle Catholic (1), 7-1, 82, 3
3. Warsaw, 8-0, 72, 4
4. Bowling Green, 7-1, 61, 2
5. Lafayette County, 7-1, 49, 5
6. Mid Buchanan, 8-0, 38, 6
7. Caruthersville. 7-1, 24, 7
8. Brookfield, 8-0, 21, 8
9. Mountain View-Liberty, 6-2, 15, 10
10. Pembroke Hill, 8-0, 14, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 South Shelby
Also receiving votes: South Shelby (7-1), 13; Centralia (6-2), 11; Lamar (5-3), 6
Class 1
Rank, team, rec., pts.
1. St. Vincent (5), 8-0, 86, 2
2. Marionville (4), 8-0, 83, 1
3. Adrian, 7-1, 74, 3
4. Tipton, 7-1, 63, 4
5. Ash Grove, 6-2, 40, 7
6. Windsor, 6-2, 37, 5
T7. Salisbury, 7-1, 34, 9
T7. Van-Far, 6-2, 34, 6
9. Westran, 6-2, 20, 10
10. Milan, 5-3, 16, 8
Also receiving votes: Cass Midway (4-4), 3; Putnam County (5-3), 3; Penney (4-4), 2
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.