With just one week left in the regular season, months worth of persistence has finally paid off for one local squad.

After two months of sitting at the No. 2 spot, St. Vincent has finally risen to take the crown of No. 1 in Class 1 from reigning state champion Marionville.

The battles of unbeatens at the top of the poll has brought some interesting moments in that time, but the Indians’ dreams of a state title are starting to come into view entering the postseason.

Similarly in Class 3, Dexter maintains its position as the No. 3 team in Class 3, throttling Park Hills Central to earn a little more respect.

The Rebels maintained their ranked status, coming in at the bottom of the poll in a T-9 position.

Caruthersville stayed ranked No. 7 in Class 2, hitting a plateau after rising multiple spots in each of the prior two weeks.

Finally, in Class 5, Cape Central kept its position at No. 8 in the latest poll after dismantling Lift For Life at home last week, one of its top wins of the year.

Cape Central shares a district with Cardinal Ritter, the only team to be named a unanimous No. 1 this week, though Class 2 was close.

After Valle Catholic clobbered No. 2 Bowling Green in a two against three road matchup, the Warriors rose to that same position and even received a first-place vote.

That, of course, is good news for St. Vincent fans after the Indians managed a decisive win in their annual rivalry game at Valle back in Week 2.

Jackson, now 6-2, continues to go without receiving votes. District mate Seckman rose to No. 7, while the Indians passed Lindbergh in the district standings after a Flyer loss.

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Joe Andrews, Warrensburg Star-Journal; Anthony Crane, KQ2 St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, NEMOPressbox.com; Cole Lee, semoball.com; Paul Halfacre, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Class 6

Rank, team, rec., pts., LW

1. CBC (5), 7-1, 84, 1

2. Nixa (3), 8-0, 80, 2

3. Lee’s Summit North (1), 8-0, 79, 3

4. Blue Springs South, 6-2, 55, 5

5. Lee’s Summit, 7-1, 51, 6

6. De Smet, 7-1, 49, 4

7. Seckman, 8-0, 37, 8

8. Columbia Rock Bridge, 7-1, 20, 9

9. Park Hill, 6-2, 20, 10

10. Troy Buchanan, 8-0, 10, NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Rockhurst

Also receiving votes: Liberty (5-3), 6; Liberty North (5-3), 3; Rockhurst (5-3), 1

Class 5

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 7-0, 90, 1

2. Platte County, 8-0, 81, 2

3. St. Pius X, 7-1, 69, 3

4. Jefferson City Helias, 7-1, 60, T4

T5. Carthage, 7-1, 49, T4

T5. Eureka, 8-0, 49, 6

7. Branson, 8-0, 39, 7

8. Cape Central, 7-1, 30, 8

9. Ft. Zumwalt North, 8-0, 12, NR

10. Hazelwood East, 7-1, 9, 10

Dropped out: No. 9 Grain Valley

Also receiving votes: Fort Osage (5-3) 5; Republic (6-2), 2

Class 4

Rank, team, rec., pts.

1. Lutheran North (7), 7-1, 88, 1

2. Kearney (2), 8-0, 83, 2

3. Kirksville, 8-0, 66, 3

4. Smithville, 6-2, 59, 4

5. Warrenton, 8-0, 48, 5