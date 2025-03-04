OVC Coach of the Year: SEMO's Brad Korn

SEMO head coach Brad Korn has been named the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Coach of the Year.

The award comes after the Redhawks achieved their first outright regular-season championship in the conference.

Korn, in his fifth season at SEMO, is only the second men’s basketball coach in program history to earn the honor. The last was Gary Garner in the 1998-99 season.

This year, Korn’s squad set multiple records. After starting the season 10-10, the Redhawks surged with a 10-game winning streak—the longest in the program’s Division I history. The team’s turnaround is also the best in school history. A year ago, SEMO finished 9-22 and missed the OVC Tournament. This season, Korn guided the Redhawks to a 20-11 record and the No. 1 seed.