WorldOctober 22, 2024

Putin hosts Global South leaders at BRICS summit intended to counterbalance Western clout

China's Xi Jinping, India's Narendra Modi and other global leaders arrived Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan for

AP News, Associated Press
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kazan International Airport prior to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Ilya Pitalev/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kazan International Airport prior to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Ilya Pitalev/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at Kazan International Airport prior to the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Alexei Danichev/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at Kazan International Airport prior to the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Alexei Danichev/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, tries Tatar traditional sweet Chak-chak upon his arrival at Kazan International Airport for the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Ilya Pitalev/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, tries Tatar traditional sweet Chak-chak upon his arrival at Kazan International Airport for the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Ilya Pitalev/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Kazan International Airport prior to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Kirill Zykov/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at Kazan International Airport prior to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Kirill Zykov/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, 2nd right, arrives at Kazan International Airport prior to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Kirill Zykov/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, 2nd right, arrives at Kazan International Airport prior to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Kirill Zykov/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira arrives at Kazan International Airport the day before BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Alexei Danichev/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira arrives at Kazan International Airport the day before BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Alexei Danichev/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, left, arrives at Kazan International Airport the day before BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Alexei Danichev/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, left, arrives at Kazan International Airport the day before BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. (Alexei Danichev/Photo host brics-russia2024.ru via AP)

KAZAN, Russia (AP) — China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi and other global leaders arrived Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan for a summit of the BRICS bloc of developing economies that the Kremlin hopes to turn into a rallying point for defying the Western liberal order.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, the three-day meeting also offers a powerful way to demonstrate the failure of U.S.-led efforts to isolate Russia over its action in Ukraine. Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov touted the summit as “the largest foreign policy event ever held” by Russia, with 36 countries attending and more than 20 of them represented by heads of state.

The alliance that initially comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has expanded rapidly to embrance Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have formally applied to become members, and a few others have expressed an interest in joining.

Observers see the BRICS summit as part of the Kremlin's efforts to showcase support from the Global South amid spiraling tensions with the West and help expand economic and financial ties.

Proposed projects include the creation of a new payment system that would offer an alternative to the global bank messaging network SWIFT and allow Moscow to dodge Western sanctions and trade with partners.

Putin is set to hold about 20 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including Tuesday's encounters with China’s Xi, India’s Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Thursday, Putin is also set to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will be making his first visit to Russia in more than two years. Guterres has repeatedly criticized Russia’s action in Ukraine.

