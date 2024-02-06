Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has a busy week ahead with two ribbon cuttings and a groundbreaking on the agenda.

Turk Dawgs, a family-run hot dog restaurant, will mark a new location in the City Centre with a ribbon cutting at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 2502 Tanner Drive.

Chamber officials will attend the groundbreaking of a new neighborhood at Saxony Village retirement community at 2 p.m. the same day. This will be at 2825 Bloomfield Rd.