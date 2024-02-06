All sections
BusinessOctober 21, 2024

Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cuttings

The Cape Girardeau chamber will have a busy week with ribbon cuttings for Turk Dawgs' new location and Drury Inn's reopening, plus a groundbreaking at Saxony Village retirement community.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Drury Inn & Suites Cape Girardeau is one of several businesses hosting a ribbon cutting in the coming weeks. In this case, it's for a grand reopening.
The Drury Inn & Suites Cape Girardeau is one of several businesses hosting a ribbon cutting in the coming weeks. In this case, it's for a grand reopening.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has a busy week ahead with two ribbon cuttings and a groundbreaking on the agenda.

Turk Dawgs, a family-run hot dog restaurant, will mark a new location in the City Centre with a ribbon cutting at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 2502 Tanner Drive.

Chamber officials will attend the groundbreaking of a new neighborhood at Saxony Village retirement community at 2 p.m. the same day. This will be at 2825 Bloomfield Rd.

“We are thrilled to move forward into the building phase of this project,” Teresa Brown, chief operating officer for Saxony Village, said in a news release. “As senior living continues to evolve, we recognize the need for single-family homes designed to fit our residents’ changing needs. The Cottages represent our commitment to serving those needs now and into the future.

At 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, the chamber will celebrate the grand reopening of Drury Inn & Suites Cape Girardeau with a ribbon cutting at 3303 Campster Drive. Afterward, chamber representatives will tour the location during an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

