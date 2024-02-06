Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses

A new dessert shop is among the businesses opening up in Cape Girardeau, according to the city’s Community Development Department.
• Liying Jiang of Cape Girardeau will operate Oxio Dessert Studio at 610 Whitelaw Ave., providing milk tea and desserts. Jiang also owns the Oxio Tea Studio at 2143 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.
• Marble Hill resident Ross King will open Magnum Property Management at 1215 Broadview St., Suite 4, to oversee investment properties for investors.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.