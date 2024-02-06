All sections
BusinessDecember 2, 2024

Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses

Two Cap Girardeau businesses have filed for business license applications: Oxio Dessert Studio and Magnum Property Management.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

A new dessert shop is among the businesses opening up in Cape Girardeau, according to the city’s Community Development Department.

• Liying Jiang of Cape Girardeau will operate Oxio Dessert Studio at 610 Whitelaw Ave., providing milk tea and desserts. Jiang also owns the Oxio Tea Studio at 2143 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

• Marble Hill resident Ross King will open Magnum Property Management at 1215 Broadview St., Suite 4, to oversee investment properties for investors.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

