Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21

City Hall

Study session

• Administer oath of office for City Council Member for Ward 5.

Presentation

• Arts Council Eclipse Photo Contest Presentation — Kelly Downes

Items for discussion

• Appearances by Advisory Board applicants

• Consent agenda review

Public hearing

• A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding Accessory Structures and Uses. (Item No. 12, BILL NO. 24-107)

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Oct. 7 City Council regular session minutes.

• Ordinance annexing land at 560 Silverado Trail into the city limits. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by zoning newly annexed property at 560 Silverado Trail as R-1, single-family suburban residential district. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits. Second and third readings.