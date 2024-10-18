Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21
City Hall
Study session
• Administer oath of office for City Council Member for Ward 5.
Presentation
• Arts Council Eclipse Photo Contest Presentation — Kelly Downes
Items for discussion
• Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
• Consent agenda review
Public hearing
• A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding Accessory Structures and Uses. (Item No. 12, BILL NO. 24-107)
Consent agenda
• Approval of the Oct. 7 City Council regular session minutes.
• Ordinance annexing land at 560 Silverado Trail into the city limits. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by zoning newly annexed property at 560 Silverado Trail as R-1, single-family suburban residential district. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits. Second and third readings.
• Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West Crossing East — Third Subdivision. Second and third readings.
• Accept the improvements and authorizing final payment to Penzel Construction Co. Inc for the renovation of Central Municipal Pool.
Items removed from consent agenda
• Ordinance granting a special-use permit to KEENMAC LLC for the purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a restaurant drive-thru at 716 and 718 Broadway. Second and third readings.
New ordinances
• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding improvement of parking areas. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding access management. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding utilities. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding accessory structures and uses. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance authorizing the issuance of special tax bills for various properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
• Ordinance accepting easements from various property owners for Whitener Street Sanitary Sewer relocation. First reading. PW — Casey Brunke
Appointments
• Appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission
Future appointments
• Appointments to the Tree Board
• Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board
• Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
