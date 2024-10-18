All sections
NewsOctober 19, 2024

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda includes Ward 5 oath, arts presentation, zoning changes, and new ordinances on parking, utilities, and accessory structures. Public hearing on code amendment.

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21

City Hall

Study session

• Administer oath of office for City Council Member for Ward 5.

Presentation

• Arts Council Eclipse Photo Contest Presentation — Kelly Downes

Items for discussion

• Appearances by Advisory Board applicants

• Consent agenda review

Public hearing

• A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances regarding Accessory Structures and Uses. (Item No. 12, BILL NO. 24-107)

Consent agenda

• Approval of the Oct. 7 City Council regular session minutes.

• Ordinance annexing land at 560 Silverado Trail into the city limits. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances by zoning newly annexed property at 560 Silverado Trail as R-1, single-family suburban residential district. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits. Second and third readings.

• Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West Crossing East — Third Subdivision. Second and third readings.

• Accept the improvements and authorizing final payment to Penzel Construction Co. Inc for the renovation of Central Municipal Pool.

Items removed from consent agenda

• Ordinance granting a special-use permit to KEENMAC LLC for the purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a restaurant drive-thru at 716 and 718 Broadway. Second and third readings.

New ordinances

• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding improvement of parking areas. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding access management. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding utilities. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances, regarding accessory structures and uses. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance authorizing the issuance of special tax bills for various properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin

• Ordinance accepting easements from various property owners for Whitener Street Sanitary Sewer relocation. First reading. PW — Casey Brunke

Appointments

• Appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Future appointments

• Appointments to the Tree Board

• Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board

• Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda
To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

