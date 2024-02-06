Out of the past: Oct. 22

1999

Nearly 5,000 elementary, middle and junior high school students from Southeast Missouri cheered and shouted with delight during Health South’s Go For It! Road Show yesterday at the Show Me Center; the event resembled everything from a rock concert to a sporting event, with audience aerobics thrown in for good measure; Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson and three other professional and Olympic athletes took center stage, advising the students to dare to be champions in the classroom and athletic field.

Washington Elementary School has been sold to Southeast Missouri State University for use as a storage facility; the university paid the Cape Girardeau School District $30,000 for the building and also will provide the district with a 10-year commitment for use of Houck Stadium, the first five years for free; Washington School will be closed with the opening of the new, delayed Blanchard Elementary School, hopefully in mid-November.

1974

A public hearing has been set for Oct. 29 on a proposal to close two railroad crossings in Scott City and to install warning lights and gates at three others; moves to install adequate gates and warning devices in the city were undertaken several months ago by citizens who said the numerous fatalities at the crossings could have been prevented had warning lights and gates been in service; the Cotton Belt Railroad has proposed that the approximately $14,000 in additional costs to upgrade the three crossings would be borne equally by the city and the railroad.

By a six-to-one vote, the Jackson City Council last night decided to grant a cable television franchise to Jackson Cable Television Inc., an affiliate of an Iola, Kansas, firm; Jackson Cable is owned by George Bockhorst and H.L. Jones, both of Jackson, and Larry and Gale W. Hudson, both of Iola.