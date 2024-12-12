Out of the past: Dec. 12

1999

In an effort to remember their German heritage, a worship service spoken entirely in German is conducted at Old Hanover Lutheran Church in the evening; the Rev. Adam Mueller, who served as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim for 21 years, is the guest speaker during the eighth annual German service.

The Rev. Jim Matthews is the new pastor of Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; he was ordained in 1979 and has served as pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Elkhart, Texas, and Morley Baptist Church; a native of Sikeston, Matthews is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University; he and his wife, Debbie, have three children.

1974

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in Cape Girardeau tomorrow, beginning at 8:02 a.m., with maximum coverage of 50% between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m.; Milton W. Ueleke, assistant professor of physics at Southeast Missouri State University, and a group of his students plan to photograph the event on the south lawn of Magill Hall; the day will end with a meteor shower that will last into the next morning.

Mr. and Mrs. V.L. Howard of Jackson have been named to receive a state farm management award by the Extension Division of the University of Missouri-Columbia; the Howards have put together six small farms into a 678-acre unit that produces grain and hogs.

1949