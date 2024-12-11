Out of the past: Dec. 11

1999

Users will find a different look at Central High Municipal Swimming Pool when they return this weekend; school and city officials say workers are completing installation of a new bubble over the pool at 205 Caruthers Ave.; the pool will reopen to the public tomorrow after the water is fully chlorinated and warmed; the previous bubble was destroyed by a storm in May.

Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents has agreed to replace the natural grass surface at Houck Stadium with synthetic turf; installation of the FieldTurf synthetic grass will cost $744,021.

1974

Even with the shaky economy, Cape Girardeau Christmas tree sellers are reporting sales at least at last year’s pace, if not an increase; the Evening Optimist Club is selling about three trailer loads of trees in their special lot in the 2000 block of Independence; nearby is Master’s Christmas tree lot; Elbert Masters owns the trees along with his brother, Dr. E.C. Masters; another lot is at Sprigg and Morgan Oak, owned by Lenny Presley; prices range from $3.50 to $16.

Changes are being made in the Cape Girardeau Police Department, as it is adding both new officers and dispatchers, and also using new patrol cars in an effort to upgrade the department’s efficiency, says interim chief Lt. Donald R. Roberts; five new officers will be starting on Sunday, along with three new civilian dispatchers, if all goes as planned.